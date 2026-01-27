Latest Astros trade rumor sparks hope of escaping their nightmare contract

Spring training is less than a month away, and the Houston Astros maintain that they have a plan to utilize both Isaac Paredes and Christian Walker. There's been recent speculation that Paredes could be headed to the Boston Red Sox, and while the two teams remain in talks, The Athletic's (subscription required) Chandler Rome stated that nothing is believed to be close.

Trading Paredes remains the likeliest of moves for the Astros before Opening Day, but Rome had an interesting update on Walker's status. League sources told the Astros' insider that interest might have picked up in Walker, as well as continued interest in Jesús Sánchez.

At the start of the offseason, trading Walker felt like a foregone conclusion. Like the Astros, the rest of Major League Baseball saw Walker's diminishing skills in 2025. He led Houston in home runs, but there wasn't much else to be impressed with during his first year with the Astros.

Complicating matters is that the 34-year-old veteran is owed $20 million in each of the next two years and has a limited no-trade clause.

The Astros may finally be seeing movement on the Christian Walker trade front

What might be working in the Astros favor is — with spring training nearing — several teams are still looking for corner infield help. Specifically, the San Diego Padres could be a team to keep an eye on.

The Padres were in trade talks with the St. Louis Cardinals about a deal for Nolan Arenado, but weren't willing to take on the money the veteran third baseman was owed over the next few seasons. The same logic will likely be applied to their potential interest in Walker, but the Chicago White Sox dumping Luis Robert Jr.'s salary could be a blueprint for a potential trade.

As hopeful as the Astros may be to find a taker for Walker and his contract, even with the renewed interest, it's hard to see that being the move for Houston. Trading Walker won't serve a purpose for the Astros other than getting his contract off the books. Sure, that's an important benefit, but trading Paredes could be how Houston reshapes their long-term outlook.

Time will tell but we are coming up on decision time from Dana Brown and Co.