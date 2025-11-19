Astros’ trade interest in Cardinals’ infielder highlights a pair of brutal mistakes

The Houston Astros are reportedly interested in trading for St. Louis Cardinals Brendan Donovan. The Astros already have a cluttered roster; one that required a certain amount of creativity on the part of the manager Joe Espada last season. While Donovan is talented player, shedding salary in order to address the pitching staff feels more logical.

There is a lot to parse when it comes to a potential deal involving Donovan, including potential trade packages and how the roster could be shuffled. The team's interest in Donovan, however, shows that a pair of unfortunate mistakes are coming back to bite them right now.

Interest in Brendan Donovan highlights Astros' mistakes with Jose Altuve and Isaac Paredes

Shopping the trade market for potential utility infielders makes sense given the significance of Isaac Paredes' injury from last season. Despite early reports that Paredes needed surgery to repair his hamstring, he returned at the end of the season and looked like a player who rushed back too quickly.

The Astros decision to accelerate Pardes' return may prove to be a costly one after GM Dana Brown recently shared that Houston's infielder may not even be ready for Opening Day next season. One cannot help but wonder if rushing Paredes back to the lineup may have set him back, which is now forcing the Astros to entertain alternatives.

The bigger issue, however, is Altuve's extension and what it means for Houston's roster building in the coming years. While he'll go down as one of the best players to ever wear an Astros uniform for which fans will be eternally gratefu, Altuve was clearly beginning to decline before he received a five year, $125 million extension.

Now Houston has to pay Altuve $33 million per year in 2026 and 2027 with little hope that he'll provide that kind of value on the field. With their interest in Donovan, it seems pretty clear that Houston's front office believes Altuve's production could be limited heading into next season.

The good news is that this a short-term problem. After 2027, the Astros only have to pay Altuve $13 million per year for the final two years of his deal and Paredes' hamstring should heal up at some point during the first half of 2026. Still, that doesn't mean that the Astros' messes of their own making won't hurt in the meantime.