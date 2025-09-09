Astros’ top international signing just got massive expert praise after breakout

When the Houston Astros signed Kevin Alvarez with a $2 million bonus as an international free agent this past January, the hope was that he could help usher in a new wave of young talent in Houston's organization. The early results with Alvarez were promising, but it is just so hard to know how kids this young are going to actually grow and develop. Fortunately, it looks like the Astros may have a real gem on their hands in Alvarez.

Getting reliable data from most international free agents' first stop, the Dominican Summer League, is notoriously difficult. The level of competition down there is all over the map and there are few experts that take the time to actually scout it. However, one outlet that does take the time to get quality info on the DSL is Baseball America and their 2025 Dominican Summer League prospect rankings has Alvarez as the sixth ranked prospect in the league.

Again, so much can change in the coming months and years with these kids, but you don't ever turn down good news on prospects especially young hitters. With Alvarez, it does sounds like he is very much on the right track ahead of his likely full season ball debut in 2026 and the Astros would likely give Alvarez the bonus they did again in a heartbeat knowing what they know now.

Alvarez's numbers in the DSL were already impressive on their own. In 47 games in 2025, the 17 year-old posted a .301/.419/.455 line with 17 extra-base hits and 11 stolen bases. However, scouts from the DSL took things a step further with BA saying that, "Alvarez’s best tools show up in the batter’s box, where scouts see a player with the potential to produce above-average hittability and power once he reaches the big leagues."

On top of that, scouts seem to love Alvarez's advanced approach at the plate. There is some skepticism that he will stick in center field as most think he will outgrow the position, but you won't find many scouts right now that don't think his bat will fit in a corner outfield spot. Again, these are early returns, but Alvarez is off to a great start and if he shows out early next season in full season ball, Houston is going to have some fun decisions to make as to how hard to push Alvarez through the minors.

