Astros’ top division rival signals trade deadline aggression that could flip script in playoff race

The Houston Astros are still alive in the American League playoff chase, validating Jim Crane's never-rebuild attitude. The Astros enter the All-Star break just three games back of the AL West-leading Texas Rangers and 1.5 games back of the final wild card holders, the division rival Seattle Mariners. Given the way Houston came out of the gate this season, this is a minor miracle.

The Astros are 35-31 since May 1, and while they'd like to turn the page on the abysmal 12-20 start to the year, there is work to be done in order to plug the holes that are preventing the club from elevating to the status of a legitimate contender.

The bullpen has been a lot better since Josh Hader returned. However, an impact left-handed-hitting outfield bat has been a chronic need for a long time now, and the starting rotation needs a better plan than Tatsuya Imai-related hopes and dreams. Dana Brown has his work cut out for him, and he doesn't have a lot of ammunition to get the job done.

That's scary to begin with, but the latest rumblings from USA Today's Bob Nightengale are extremely threatening. Nightengale states that the Mariners are willing to deal from their rotation surplus to acquire a high-leverage reliever and/or an impact right-handed hitter. They'd prefer to move Luis Castillo, who is struggling after years of front-of-the-rotation production, but others could be in play for the right player.

He also references Seattle's top prospect, Kade Anderson, who is tearing through Double-A with a 1.36 ERA after being selected third overall in last year's MLB Draft. If they're willing to trade Anderson, and there wasn't a clear indication from Nightengale one way or the other, they could potentially land any fish on the market.

The Mariners going all-in at the trade deadline could knock the Astros out of the playoff race

This isn't the first time we've heard of the Mariners being aggressive. Mark Feinsand of MLB.com speculated heading into June that Seattle will have an eventful deadline as serious buyers, and their history certainly suggests that if they feel like they can win, they'll push their chips in.

The Mariners are not expected to be “ultra-aggressive” at the trade deadline, per @BNightengale pic.twitter.com/tAqO9QPUe2 — SleeperMLB (@SleeperMLB) July 5, 2026

Last season was a perfect example, with them being one of the most active clubs, landing both Josh Naylor and Eugenio Suarez at the deadline.

The Astros can't compete with that and are likely looking at more modest upgrades before August 3, if they indeed try to buy.

There are still a couple of weeks to go, and there are events that could have things change, like a prolonged losing streak or a key injury, and knock the Mariners off course. If not, though, it brings the question back around as to whether or not trying to contend at all costs is really the best strategy for the Astros moving forward.