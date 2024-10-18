Astros’ three Gold Glove finalists mask some real defensive problems Houston must fix

As an organization that has been at or near the forefront of analytics for a long time, the Houston Astros know the value of strong defense. Not only is defense generally undervalued by the free agent and trade market, but it can be a huge help when you have questions on a pitching staff. Having a roster that excels at getting unlikely outs can get those pitchers deeper into games and make a big difference in close contests.

For the previous three seasons, that is how things have played out in Houston, as the Astros were consistently a top 10 or better defensive team. Like every team, there were guys that didn't hold up their end of the bargain, but Houston was generally a very solid defensive club, as compared to other contenders.

For whatever reason, that changed in 2024. Yes, the Astros have three Gold Glove finalists in Alex Bregman, Jake Meyers, and Mauricio Dubón. However, their defensive inadequacies elsewhere highlight some serious changes that need to be made ahead of the 2025 season.

Congratulations to our finalists for the 2024 Rawlings Gold Glove Award! #RawlingsGoldGloveAwards pic.twitter.com/HRJV35Qp1n — Houston Astros (@astros) October 15, 2024

Astros get three Gold Glove finalists, but their 2025 defense is going to need some work this offseason

Obviously having three players named as Gold Glove finalists is good news. Bregman has never won a Gold Glove, despite being a consistently strong defender. Dubón won last year and deserves more love for what his versatility and toughness brought to Houston this season. Meyers had better be in the Gold Glove conversation, given how little he brings offensively.

However, not all of the news here is great defensively. One, Bregman getting the nod also means that Houston is poised to lose one of their better defensive players in free agency. Second, the Astros were an extremely ordinary defensive club in 2024 on the whole, as they were ranked just 15th by FanGraphs this season. A closer look reveals some even bigger issues.

Jeremy Peña hasn't been able to develop much offensively, and the -2 Outs Above Average at shortstop he provided is raising questions as to whether the Astros should evaluate other options. The picture is even more dire when you look at Jon Singleton (-7 Outs Above Average) and even Jose Altuve (-9 Outs Above Average). Singleton is already on the chopping block this offseason, but it is troubling that Altuve struggled as much as he did, given how long the second baseman is going to be on the books.

These aren't insurmountable problems, and having a healthy and usually defensively excellent Kyle Tucker next year will provide a nice boost. However, there is definitely SOMETHING about how the Astros are handling defense that is trending in the wrong direction.

More Astros News from Climbing Tal's Hill