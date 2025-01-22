Former Astros star Billy Wagner's emotional reaction to Hall of Fame honor

On Tuesday, it was revealed that former Houston Astros star Billy Wagner was selected to the Hall of Fame. Wagner spent most of his big league career in Houston, establishing himself as one of the best relievers in baseball along the way. After years of waiting, Wagner is now set to join the Hall of Fame alongside Ichiro Suzuki and CC Sabathia in 2025. During an appearance on MLB Network, Wagner reacted to the news of his Hall of Fame selection.

"The game has given me so much. It's given me everything I can possibly have."



An emotional @BillyWagner1313 joined us after learning he'd been elected to the @baseballhall. pic.twitter.com/LD2Z65RTy7 — MLB Network (@MLBNetwork) January 22, 2025

An emotional Wagner struggled to hold back tears. He endured a difficult journey to even reach the big leagues, and now he is a Hall of Famer.

Billy Wagner's Hall of Fame career

Wagner pitched for the Philadelphia Phillies, New York Mets, Boston Red Sox and Atlanta Braves in addition to the Astros, according to Baseball Reference. The left-handed reliever made his debut in 1995 with Houston, however, he appeared in only one game. Wagner's true rookie season was in 1996 and it immediately became clear that this young pitcher featured All-Star potential.

Wagner pitched to a stellar 2.44 ERA across 37 appearances out of the Astros' bullpen. He would continue to perform well over the next couple of years before earning his first All-Star game selection in 1999. The 1999 campaign was one of the best for Wagner, who recorded a microscopic 1.57 ERA while earning 39 saves. The Astros reached the postseason as well.

Wagner would go on to earn two more All-Star selections in Houston. In 2004, though, Wagner joined the Phillies. He pitched in Philadelphia for two seasons and later pitched in New York with the Mets from 2006-2009. He spent the second-half of 2009 with the Red Sox before pitching for one season with the Braves.

In total, Wagner was selected to six All-Star teams during his Hall of Fame career. He also finished his career with 422 saves, which is good for eighth all-time.

There was some uncertainty as to whether or not Wagner would earn a Hall of Fame selection. Anyone who watched him pitch knew he was more than deserving, though. Teams felt an extra sense of security when Billy Wagner was waiting to enter a game in the 9th inning. He is remembered as not just one of the greatest Astros of all-time, but one of the best relievers the sport has ever seen.