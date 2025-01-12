Houston Astros legend Billy Wagner Hall of Fame voting tracker

The Houston Astros have had a pretty good run of Hall of Famers in the last decade. While Randy Johnson (Diamondbacks) and Ivan Rodriguez (Rangers) both went into the Hall of Fame donning different caps, they still spent time in Houston. However, the two the represent this era of Houston baseball, Jeff Bagwell (class of 2017) and Craig Biggio (class of 2015), have both recently joined the elite of the elite. Now, it is another franchise icon looking to join the illustrious group.

Billy Wagner, entering his 10th and final year on the Hall of Fame ballot, fell just short last year, 73.8% of the 75% needed. Wagner will look to join his former teammates, honoring their incredible careers.

Wagner spent his first nine years in Houston and it was an impressive one. In those nine years, Wagner threw 504.1 innings with a 2.53 ERA. His 12.4 K/9 showed he was a 5'10 lefty that was an absolute bulldog. He earned three All-Star nods in Houston, along with a top five Cy Young finish in 1999.

He would go on to spend another eight years split between the Mets, Phillies, Braves and Red Sox. He would appear in another four All-Star games and peaking with another historic year in 2006 when he finished sixth in Cy Young voting. His career numbers (903 innings, 2.31 ERA, 1,196 strikeouts and 422 saves) are numbers deserving of the Hall of Fame. Hopefully the voters get it right this year.

@NotMrTibbs on Twitter provides excellent, up to date information on an excel sheet that you can access. It has voting information for all eligible candidates in a clean, easy to read, excel sheet.

Billy Wagner and Carlos Beltran Hall of Fame vote tracker (updated)

Votes Earned 107 Remaining Votes Needed 187 Total Remaining Votes 265 Percentage Earned 84.3% Percentage of Remaining Votes Needed 70.6%

Note: Accurate as of January 12, 2025

How many votes does a player need to get into the Hall of Fame?

With 392 ballots this year, any player looking to make their way to Cooperstown will need to earn at least 294 total votes.

What percentage of votes does a player need to get into the Hall of Fame?

For Wagner to finally make it into the Hall of Fame, they will need to earn at least 75% of the vote.

When is the Hall of Fame announcement?

The results of the 2025 Hall of Fame voting will be revealed January 23rd, 2025.

When is the 2025 Baseball Hall of Fame induction ceremony?

A weekend full of events honoring this year's Hall of Fame class is set for July 25-28 with the induction ceremony scheduled for July 27th.