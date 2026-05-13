Astros’ simple plan for Tatsuya Imai couldn't have gone any worse

Less than two months into the 2026 season, it's hard to imagine the Houston Astros envisioned a strategy for Tatusya Imai that rivals what coaches tell little league pitchers: throw strikes. Between injuries and ineffectiveness, the Astros have been forced to go back to the drawing board with Imai's development, and even the simplest instruction wasn't followed on Tuesday night.

Astros manager Joe Espada said they have simplified the scouting report for Imai tonight: throw strikes. pic.twitter.com/s8lzp0200s — Brian McTaggart (@brianmctaggart) May 12, 2026

Lack of command is what has plagued Imai's early run with the Astros. Even as the 27-year-old was completing a minor-league rehab assignment, the inability to throw strikes suggested that the Astros take their time before bringing him back to the majors. Instead, Imai got the start against the Seattle Mariners, and it was another disaster.

Imai labored through 80 pitches in four innings of work while giving up six runs on five hits and three walks. As for the state of throwing strikes, the Japanese pitcher couldn't clear that bat. Of the 80 pitches he threw on Tuesday, only 46 were strikes. To make it even worse, Imai only generated 38 swings, and Mariners' hitters only whiffed nine times.

It's never an encouraging sign that immediately after a start, there needs to be confirmation that the said starting pitcher will remain in the starting rotation. Yet, that is what Espada confirmed after the game, revealing that the Astros will keep Imai in the rotation for now.

Tatsuya Imai will eventually force the Astros' hand unless things improve

Astros fans may not want to hear this, but the organization should learn from the ongoing mistake that is how the Dodgers are handling Roki Sasaki. The Dodgers refuse to move Sasaki to the bullpen, despite it becoming clear that he's not ready for a stay in a starting rotation. The difference is that the Dodgers have the pitching depth to overcome that mistake.

The same can't be said for the Astros. They can't afford to keep trotting Imai out every five days if he is throwing uncompetitive pitches. The problem is that there's no clear option to take Imai's spot in the rotation at the moment. The hope is that once Hunter Brown is healthy, the Astros will rethink the path forward for Imai.

Houston can only grasp for straws for so long with Imai before they are forced to make drastic changes to their expectations for the rest of the season.