Tatsuya Imai's rehab start could force Astros to rethink their bullish stance

After watching Tatsuya Imai go just two innings during his first rehab start, Houston Astros GM Dana Brown has to sweating profusely right about now. Imai was the Astros' biggest offseason acquisition, but he's been underwhelming to say the least since making his stateside debut back in late-March.

Imai threw 59 pitches over those innings of work earlier this week. He struck out two batters and walked three while also allowing five earned runs on six hits, one of which was a home run. Houston was hoping to get the right-hander back in short order, but after his latest performance, the Astros should extend his rehab assignment as long as possible.

When Imai undoubtedly returns to the active roster — depending on how the rest of his rehab assignment goes — the Astros may be faced with a painful truth they're not ready to face. Is Imai even a Major League-caliber starting pitcher?

Will the Astros (evenutally) push Tatsuya Imai to the bullpen?

Astros fans have heard all the excuses. Imai hasn't adapted to the American culture. He's not used to the Major League pitching schedule. His interpreter didn't convey the appropriate translation during a recent interview. And on and on it goes. All those things may be true, but it doesn't take away from the fact that his performance on the field has been disappointing.

Imai had longer-term deals with lower AAVs on the table, per source, though he chose to go to Houston on the shorter-term, higher-AAV deal with opt outs. — Mark Feinsand (@Feinsand) January 1, 2026

There's a reason why Imai didn't sign the type of contract many assumed he'd receive prior to the start of free agency this past winter. Don't forget, MLB Trade Rumors (and several other outlets) pegged Imai to ink a deal worth upwards of $150 million. Instead, he signed a three-year, $54 million deal with the Astros during the offseason. MLB.com's Mark Feinsand mentioned at the time that Imai had other deals on the table, but chose Houston's high-AAV offer instead of a longer-term contract.

What if these other teams had it right? After Imai signed with Houston, rumors began spreading that other clubs saw the Japanese hurler as a reliever and not a starter. That could easily be the reason why there was such a broad difference between the offers he was receiving this past winter.

Astros fans should expect Imai to return to the rotation when he's activated from the injured list — there's no question about that. But if his struggles continue, Houston's decision-makers may have no alternative but to push Imai into the bullpen.

Perhaps this is all conjecture, and Imai will return with a vengeance upon his activation and put all the doubters in their place. But he's given Astros fans little reason to believe in that reality through the first month of the season. Imai's made three starts and has only logged 8⅔ innings. Less than three innings pitched per outings sounds a lot more like a reliever than a starter, doesn't it?