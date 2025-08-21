Astros sign worst reliever possible as Josh Hader insurance after Rangers release

The Houston Astros are going through it right now. They've lost six of their last eight games, scoring just 12 runs over that span. Josh Hader is on the IL with a concerning injury. The only thing going for them at the moment is that the Seattle Mariners are falling apart at the same exact time.

If that wasn't the case, Houston reportedly signing veteran reliever Craig Kimbrel would probably be viewed a bit more unfavorably. ESPN insider Jeff Passan broke the news on Thursday evening, and just about everyone is in shock.

Kimbrel's career has somehow remained afloat even though he was worth -1.1 WAR with the Baltimore Orioles in 2024. The right-hander has made stops with the Atlanta Braves and Texas Rangers this year, with the Astros' division rival parting with him on Thursday.

The Astros wasted no time pouncing and signed the former star closer to a major league contract. Houston's bullpen has been struggling, but we're not sure how this helps it.

Veteran reliever Craig Kimbrel is signing with the Houston Astros, a source tells ESPN. He'll be joining their big league team. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) August 21, 2025

Astros News: Houston signing Craig Kimbrel to MLB contract after Josh Hader injury

Kimbrel has notably faltered at the big league level for a few years now. His surface-level numbers don't tell the whole story. While they appear passable, the veteran has been really ineffective in high-leverage situations during the back-nine of his career.

With Triple-A Round Rock over a 24-game stretch, Kimbrel logged a 3.86 ERA and 1.14 WHIP with 28 strikeouts in 21 innings. That might seem a bit encouraging, but there's a reason he hasn't been promoted to a big league roster for longer than one game in 2025. The Braves have experienced an unconscionable number of injuries to their pitching staff this year and opted to move on when the opportunity arrived. The Rangers clearly, for whatever reason, weren't convinced he'd move the needle in their bullpen.

It'll now be up to the Astros to revive the 37-year-old's career. Kimbrel still has strikeout-caliber stuff, but he surrenders far too many homers and issues an excessive amount of walks. He may have been an All-Star in 2023, but that feels like ages ago. It's not like the Astros had a plethora of choices, though. They had to fix their lineup at the trade deadline, and now they'll be subjected to whatever's left to repair their pitching staff.