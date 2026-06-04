Astros sign former Giants standout in surprise move to fill persistent roster void

For the longest time, the Houston Astros have tried to balance their lineup more. While having Yordan Alvarez back and causing terror from the left side of the plate has been great, there does seem to be a deficit of lefty hitters. Trading for Jesus Sanchez last year didn't do anything and while Joey Loperfido's return helped, he is currently hurt and anything but a sure thing. As it is turns out, the Astros' search did not stop despite this being a somewhat dead part of the baseball calendar.

While trades are difficult to pull off at the beginning of June when every team is still technically a contender (other than the Tigers and Rockies), this IS the period of time when veteran minor leaguers can start opting out of their minor league deals in search of big league opportunities.

Well, it sounds like the Astros are taking advantage of one such opportunity. On Thursday, The Athletic's Chandler Rome reported that Houston was signing LaMonte Wade Jr. to a major league deal.

The Astros are signing outfielder LaMonte Wade Jr. to a major-league deal, sources tell @TheAthletic. — Chandler Rome (@Chandler_Rome) June 4, 2026

Astros sign LaMonte Wade Jr. to big league deal after he opts out of deal with White Sox

Like many fringe veterans, Wade Jr. was on a minor league deal with the White Sox before he was granted his release last week. Clearly Wade Jr. thought that his production this season (.861 OPS at Triple-A in 201 plate appearances with seven homers) was good enough to warrant a big league chance and he was right, as it turns out.

How exactly the Astros employ Wade Jr.'s services is going to be interesting. On the surface, Wade Jr.'s profile as a first base/corner outfielder/DH is not one that Houston is lacking on their roster with Alvarez, Christian Walker, Isaac Paredes, and others. However, it will be nice to have a left-handed bat with some upside, even if he is riding the bench.

One probably shouldn't draw too many conclusions about this move. The Astros have been consistent in searching for left-handed bats that they think can help them. Wade Jr. may not win a batting title or hit 40 homers, but he has shown that he can still hit a bit. For now, that is enough.

**UPDATE**

Not only have the Astros made the Wade signing official, but it came with a decent bit of roster shuffling. Joey Loperfido has been activated from the injured and the Astros called up catcher Collin Price. To make room for all of the additions, Zach Cole was optioned back to the minors and both Cesar Salazar and Rhylan Thomas were designated for assignment.

We have made the following roster moves: pic.twitter.com/zlWWulhuOS — Houston Astros (@astros) June 4, 2026