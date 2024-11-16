Astros Rumors: Yankees emerge as threat for coveted free agent first baseman

The Houston Astros appear to be one of the key teams to watch this offseason, as what they plan to execute could veer in a number of directions. If they end up re-signing Alex Bregman, we could either see little else in terms of moves, and/or Houston could trade away some notable contracts to make more room on the 2025 payroll. If they don't keep Bregman around, an entire new world of possibilities for roster upgrades could be opened up.

Assuming the world where the Astros either don't bring back Bregman or clear significant payroll space, one popular name connected to Houston has been Christian Walker.

Pete Alonso remains the top free agent first baseman (probably), but Walker isn't far behind him, especially with his more well-rounded game. The Astros certainly could use an upgrade over the "Jon Singleton/random assortment of players" plan that they employed in 2024.

However, the Astros are not the only team interested in Walker's services. In fact, ESPN's Jeff Passan seemed to indicate that a familiar foe in the Yankees could make a strong push for Walker this offseason, echoed by Bob Nightengale.

Bob Nightengale reported last night that the #Yankees are among teams planning to "aggressively pursue" 1B Christian Walker.



A three-time Gold Glover with excellent power, he could aid a position that produced a -1.1 WAR in 2024 for NYY.



READ: https://t.co/jq8s1olUND — Ryan Garcia (@RyanGarciaESM) November 8, 2024

Yankees push for Christian Walker could complicate Astros' offseason plans

In terms of roster fit, New York going after Walker makes a ton of sense. The Yankees declined Anthony Rizzo's option and could use a consistent bat like Walker's in a lineup that had a tendency to rely a lot on Aaron Judge and Juan Soto (floating in free agency currently) in 2024. Walker's defensive chops as a multiple Gold Glove winner only add to the appeal for New York (and basically any other team in need of a first baseman).

Obviously having a big market team sharing a free agent target is problem for the Astros. Houston seems to want to, at minimum, trend in the same direction offensively next season. The problem is that Bregman isn't a lock to return whatsoever with Boras as his agent, and with the Yankees and others vying for Walker, there exists the distinct possibility that the Astros could end up with neither player. That would put a ton of pressure on the front office to get the lineup in a good position for 2025.

The Yankees' pursuit of Walker doesn't come without some questions, though. Obviously they are going to be among the top contenders for Soto which is going to require a massive spend. Until he signs, it is hard to see the Yankees doing much at all. In addition to the outfield, New York would probably prefer to add another starter to create some depth, as well as build more bullpen help and lock in their plans on the right side of the infield.

Even for a team that has money to spend, that is a lengthy offseason shopping list to cover, especially if the Yankees do end up landing Soto for a finite (or infinite!) number of dollars. The Astros have a similar problem with how to allocate their resources, so this could be a situation where once one side commits to an offseason game plan, the market will become much more clear for Walker and a number of other free agents and trade targets.

More Astros News from Climbing Tal's Hill