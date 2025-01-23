Astros Rumors: New outfield target emerges, Ryan Pressly trade update

The Astros still have a few glaring holes that need to be addressed before the season starts. Pitchers and Catchers report in less than a month and options are dwindling. One of the best hitters linked to the Astors, Anthony Santander, has already signed with the Toronto Blue Jays. The Astros need to act quickly and according to Mark Feinsand, they are actively exploring all options.

Mark Feinsand links the Astros to former San Diego Padres All-Star, Jurickson Profar

While most fans were clamoring for the Astros to sign Santander (and that would have been a massive addition), Feinsand links the Astros to another really good hitter that should come much cheaper. Former San Diego Padres outfielder, Jurickson Profar, should have quite a few suitors left as Feinsand states.

Profar, a former number one overall prospect, has reinvented himself the last couple of years after struggling to stick with the Rangers. His 2022 season was really good, slashing .243/.331/.391 with 15 home runs, but concerns about his ability to replicate those numbers led to him signing late in the year with the Rockies. His 2023 season (mainly with Colorado) was terrible, but he bounced back in a huge way, earning his first All-Star nod, a Silver Slugger award and tallying a few MVP votes.

His 2024 season saw him put together a 3.6 bWAR, slashing .280/.380/.459 with 24 home runs, 85 RBI and 10 stolen bases. He played mostly left field but manned first base for a couple of games.

Profar may very well be the best available outfield bat and considering the year he is coming off, his estimated market value by Spotrac (two-years, $25.8 million) could be a nice bargain replacement for Kyle Tucker.

With Houston Astros shopping Ryan Pressly, Chicago Cubs linked as a potential trade partner

A lot of talk this offseason has centered around the Astros exploring the possibility of trading closer, Ryan Pressly. It could be a bit tricky, but if they are looking to allocate his $14 million elsewhere, trading him to a bullpen needy team could be a smart move.

That's not to say Pressly isn't good, because he has been good. He just isn't worth the $14 million price tag he carries heading into his age 36 season. One team interested in bullpen help, and one that could swallow his $14 million for 2025 is the Chicago Cubs.

Sahadev Sharma and Patrick Mooney of The Athletic reported that the Chicago Cubs were interested in the Astros veteran reliever. The Cubs are exploring all of their relief options that include names like Kenley Jansen, former Astros relievers Phil Maton and Ryne Stanek. The Astros should be very familiar with the Cubs prospects after the Kyle Tucker blockbuster that just took place, so if the two sides get serious, a trade could come together rather quickly.