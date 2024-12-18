Astros Rumors: Latest on Nolan Arenado chase, Alex Bregman free agency, Isaac Paredes

The Houston Astros' offseason has been one of confusion and frustration. The Astros traded outfielder Kyle Tucker to the Chicago Cubs last week, but are still in the mix to bring Alex Bregman back to Space City.

The Astros' fanbase is growing increasing anxious as rumors of Bregman's future put a return to Houston in doubt. Thankfully, it appears as though GM Dana Brown and the Astros front office are looking at contingency plans, and it could cause a domino effect among current players on the 40-man roster.

Astros Rumors: Houston "serious contenders" for Nolan Arenado

The Astros have been heavily linked to current St. Louis Cardinals third baseman Nolan Arenado. According to Katie Woo of The Athletic, the Astros are now considered serious contenders for Arenado. The 10-time Gold Glove Award-winner had a down year in the Gateway City last season, but for his career owns an .857 OPS and has played elite defense at the hot corner.

Nolan Arenado has a big decision to make, which means a trade might not necessarily be imminent. @KatieJWoo explains... 👇 pic.twitter.com/hLVotd5d9r — Cardinal Territory (@CardTerritory) December 18, 2024

One would assume that any potential deal for Arenado would be put on hold until Bregman's departure from Houston is a sure thing. In addition to the Astros, Woo also mentioned the Boston Red Sox and New York Yankees as potential landing spots for the eight-time All-Star, but contender they have other business at the forefront of their plans. Arenado still has three years and $74 million remaining on his current deal and has a full no-trade clause.

Astros Rumors: Alex Bregman free agency update

Arenado's fate is tied to Bregman. Though Houston has an outstanding offer believed to be worth $156 million, most industry sources believe Bregman can eclipse that deal. Bregman has stated that he'd like to return to Houston, but if the Astros don't budge on that number, he'll like depart for the bigger pay day.

According to MLB insider Mark Feinsand, Bregman still has a robust market that includes the Astros, Yankees, Red Sox, New York Mets, Detroit Tigers, and Toronto Blue Jays. At this point, Astros fans just want the drama to come to an end so Houston can begin to assemble their roster for the upcoming season.

Astros Rumors: Isaac Paredes could be forced to switch positions

Speaking of next year's roster, it was assumed that Houston's trade for Isaac Paredes was designed to be the replacement for Bregman — and that may still be the case. But if Bregman re-signs or the Astros trade for Arenado, Paredes could be forced to switch positions.

Astros fans will remember that Houston pursued Paredes last summer before ulimately losing out to the Cubs. Houston's intentions were to play Paredes at first base in place of their failed free agent signing, Jose Abreu. If one of Bregman or Arenado is part of the Astros roster next season, look for Paredes to log most of his time at first base, a position where he has 71 games' worth of major league experience.

