Astros rumors heat up around risky lefty bat as Isaac Paredes trade talks stall

Despite rumored interest in Isaac Paredes, the Houston Astros have struggled to find a suitable trade partner. Houston is reportedly turning their attention to the free agent market in order to solve one of the biggest voids on their roster, and the latest Astros rumors connect them to former Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Michael Conforto.

According to MLB.com beat reporter Brian McTaggart, the Astros have expressed interest in Conforto as Paredes' trade market has cooled. Houston had been hoping to flip Paredes ahead of Opening Day, while at the same time adding some balance to their lineup with the addition of a left-handed hitter.

Conforto is far from the ideal solution to Houston's problem, but at this stage of the game, the Astros need to do something. Outside of Yordan Alvarez, the left-handed bats expected to be part of the Astros Opening Day roster are vastly inexperienced.

Other than Alvarez, Houston has the trio of Cesar Salazar, Zach Cole, and recently acquired outfielder Joey Loperfido who can all swing it from the left side. There's less than 500 combined at-bats between all three players, so the idea of adding Conforto to the mix makes at least some modicum of sense.

His performance with the Dodgers last season, however, left a lot to be desired. Conforto hit just .199/.305/.333 with 12 home runs, 36 RBI, and a career-worst 79 OPS+. Nevertheless, his previous two seasons out in San Francisco saw Conforto hit a combined .238/.322/.418 with a 108 OPS+. And for his career, the former All-Star owns a .249/.351/.460 slash line against right-handed pitching.

Several veterans have been given the round-around this offseason and are having to settle for minor-league deals with an invite to spring training. Nathaniel Lowe, a former Gold Glove Award winner was forced to sign a minor-league deal with the Cincinnati Reds, and former All-Star Santiago Espinal — comming off a down-year in Cincy — was unable to find a major league deal and just signed on to join the Dodgers out at Camelback Ranch.

Adding Conforto certainly wouldn't be the splash most Astros fans were expecting, but if he agrees to an incentive-laden minor-league deal, the Houston faithful shouldn't worry too much. It would also free up Astros GM Dana Brown to pursue other needs on the trade market.