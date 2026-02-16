Astros could avoid trading Isaac Paredes if Yordan Alvarez gets his way

Houston Astros infielder Isaac Paredes has been linked to numerous trade rumors throughout the offseason, and it seems as though he could dealt at any moment. The Astros have a logjam at the corners, and are looking to clear some salary off the books. Houston has found little traction in their attempts to trade Christian Walker, but several teams have voiced their interest in Paredes.

Yordan Alvarez, however, appears to be offering a different solution. Though the slugger has been selected to be the Astros everyday designated hitter, he seems unwilling to accept that role. Alvarez has experience in left field, and seems to be advocating to return to the position in 2026.

Alvarez recently spoke to the media through an interpreter saying, "I’ve never gotten hurt playing left field. All my injuries have been from different ways (and) running. But I haven’t had any serious injuries actually playing left field.”

Astros could avoid trading Isaac Paredes if Yordan Alvarez plays left field

Astros fans have assumed that Alvarez will be Houston's DH in 2026. Manager Joe Espada, citing the desire to keep his slugger healthy, has proclaimed his intention to keep Alvarez out of the outfield.

But if Houston were to entertain the notion of giving Alvarez time in field — a position he played 15 times last season and 53 in 2024 — the duo of Paredes and Walker could split time between first base and DH. Obviously, Alvarez wouldn't be the Astros full-time left fielder, but giving him two to three days per week in the outfield could help allocate more at-bats for Paredes and Walker.

The most likely scenario, however, is a trade. Shipping Walker out of Houston is unlikely due to the $40 million remaining on his current deal. Paredes, on the other hand, is under team control through 2027 and is taking home less than $10 million this season. While Houston would hate to lose Paredes' bat, juggling playing time with both him and Walker on the roster will be nearly impossible.

All signs point to Alvarez operating as the Astros DH in 2026 with one of Joey Loperfido or Zach Cole opening the season in left field. Houston is also still seeking to find another left-handed bat — something they've been searching for throughout the offseason — and trading Paredes could help them do just that.