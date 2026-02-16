Astros make sentimental signing that may help solve a lingering issue

The name Biggio undoubtedly reminds Houston Astros fans of one of the greatest players in franchise history. Craig Biggio was a seven-time All-Star, five-time Silver Slugger, four-time Gold Glove Award-winner, and a member of the National Baseball Hall of Fame. His son, Cavan, is now part of the Astros organization and is hoping to break camp with the big-league club this spring.

The Astros signed Cavan Biggio to a minor-league deal with a non-roster invite to spring training. Cavan has not had anywhere close to the Major League career that his father had, but he's been a solid player over his seven-year career.

Biggio enjoyed a breakout during his first two seasons with the Toronto Blue Jays. He hit a combined .240/.368/.430 with 24 home runs and 76 RBI from 2019-2020 and looked to be part of the young nucleus in Toronto. Biggio's numbers began to slide, however, in 2021, and by 2024, he was designated for assignment.

Astros sign Cavan Biggio to MiLB deal, adding another left-handed hitter

Biggio was traded to the Los Angeles Dodgers, but failed to find his footing. After just 30 games in LA, he was DFA'd once again and signed a minor-league deal with the San Francisco Giants. Biggio spent less than a month with San Fran's Triple-A affiliate and was then traded to the Atlanta Braves.

Biggio became a free agent following the 2024 season and was signed by the Kansas City Royals. Biggio was cut loose midway through the season and finished his 2025 campaign with the Los Angeles Angels. After lingering on the open market since the offseason began, Biggio has finally found a home back in Houston.

It's doubtful that Biggio will be part of Houston's Opening Day roster, but he can provide some depth in the Astros minor leagues. He also brings something else to the table that Houston has been hunting for all winter — a left-handed swing.

The Astros have been searching for extra left-handed hitters throughout the offseason, and just recently acquired Joey Loperfido from the Blue Jays. Of course, to finalize the trade, Houston sent another left-handed hitter — Jesús Sanchez — to Toronto.

There's probably more sentimentality linked to this signing than actual expectations, but everyone enjoys a feel-good story now and again. If Biggio can make an appearance for the Astros at some point this season, it will no doubt be a proud moment for both him and his father.