Astros spring training raises red flags about Isaac Paredes' role

Isaac Paredes reported to the Houston Astros' spring training over the weekend. The team doesn't appear to be any closer to resolving the infield logjam that has Paredes and Christian Walker at the center of it.

Until it's resolved with a trade, one of the biggest questions for the Astros during camp will be Paredes' role. Monday's full-team practice may have provided a clue into how Joe Espada plans untangle the infield mess.

Paredes took reps at second base, and it's part of Espada's plan to use the All-Star third baseman at several different positions this season.

Isaac Paredes played second base behind Jose Altuve during infield drills this morning. Joe Espada said they'll move Paredes around all spring. https://t.co/9oZasgtHlz — Chandler Rome (@Chandler_Rome) February 16, 2026

It appears to be a plan that isn't rooted in much baseball logic. Yes, Paredes has earned an All-Star selection in each of the last two years, but it wasn't because of his defense at third base. A move to second base would be questioned, and speak to the fears that rival scouts have long suggested.

Paredes being able to play second base also may not be much of a solution, considering the Astros are planning on keeping Jose Altuve in the infield during the 2026 season.

Astros' latest charade with Isaac Paredes highlights the importance of why a trade is needed

With Carlos Correa entrenched at third base, if Paredes remains on the Astros' roster, it seems like his only path to playing time would be through a timeshare with Walker at first base a scenario that likely wouldn't be sustainable for the entire season.

Paredes' situation has turned into a self-inflicted mess for the Astros. The 26-year-old infielder is an ideal bat that the Astros should construct their lineup around, but between the bloated contract they handed to Walker and the desire to reunite with Correa, Houston has effectively blocked Paredes' long-term future with the team.

Handing Paredes reps at second base simply feels like the Astros twiddling their thumbs until the right trade partner offers them an out. This all could have been avoided had Dana Brown and Co. acted with more urgency during the offseason.

Instead, the start of spring training for the Astros has been defined by the awkwardness of everyone realizing their current roster construction isn't an ideal situation for anyone involved.