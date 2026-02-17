Isaac Paredes arrives at Astros spring training with trade drama boiling over

Both Christian Walker and Isaac Paredes have reported to Houston Astros spring training, and the team doesn't appear to be any closer to resolving the infield logjam they had at the start of the offseason. After bringing back Joey Loperfido in a trade with the Toronto Blue Jays last Friday, Astros general manager Dana Brown suggested that more moves were on the way. The assumption is that one of the next moves will be a trade of Walker or Paredes.

Walker was a pro's pro when he reported to camp last week, but Paredes was more candid when speaking with reporters over the weekend. While acknowledging that he hasn't had any talks with Brown or Joe Espada regarding his future with the team, the All-Star third baseman left the trade rumors up to the decision makers of the organization.

“I only control what I do on the field,” Paredes said. “That’s the part I’m focused on. Whatever they’re going to do, that’s out of my control. That’s what leadership and management is going to do.”

Isaac Paredes sounds like a man without answers as Astros' trade rumors continue to surface

The Athletic's (subscription required) Jayson Stark recently polled personnel throughout Major League Baseball on the player most likely to be traded this spring, and Paredes was among the leading vote-getters.

The awkwardness that surrounded Paredes' arrival at camp is why the Astros may have waited too long to resolve what was one of their biggest offseason priorities.

Walker remains a difficult trade candidate, considering the fact that he is owed $20 million in each of the next two seasons and has a limited no-trade clause. Meanwhile, potential suitors for Paredes appear to be diminishing, with the Boston Red Sox, Pittsburgh Pirates, and San Diego Padres all pivoting toward other options.

It's hard to envision a scenario where the situation between Walker and Paredes doesn't become untenable.

The Astros' indecisiveness may have backed them into a corner. Paredes has a healthy amount of trade value, but teams may be calling their bluff. It may take Houston opening the season with both Paredes and Walker on the roster before a suitor seriously engages Brown in trade talks.

Brown may have a trick up his sleeve, fueling his belief that another move could be approaching the finishing line, but the roster remains littered with questions and no identifiable answers.