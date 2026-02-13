Christian Walker said all the right things, but he knows the Astros' true intentions

Despite an offseason that was filled with trade rumors surrounding Isaac Paredes and Christian Walker, Houston Astros general manager Dana Brown maintained there is a way for both to co-exist on the Opening Day roster. Meeting with reporters at the start of spring training, Brown didn't exactly sound like he was in a rush to make a deal.

Walker reported to camp on Thursday and echoed the company line. The veteran first baseman certainly acknowledged the crowded infield of the Astros, as well as the business side of things, but maintained a desire to remain in Houston.

“My goal is to play every day and be the everyday first baseman,” said Christian Walker, who spoke for around 13 minutes after his arrival in Astros camp. Walker acknowledged the infield surplus and said he is “aware of the business side of things.”



“I want to be here,” he said — Chandler Rome (@Chandler_Rome) February 12, 2026

Christian Walker said the right things, but Astros truth looms

For as discouraging as Walker's first season with the Astros was, there was never a report of him becoming disruptive behind the scenes. Walker may not have the same clubhouse presence that Carlos Correa had upon his return to the Astros, but it would have been a surprise to hear him say anything other than what he did upon reporting to spring training.

That being said, the 34-year-old first baseman may have hinted at the reason why the situation could become untenable. Walker said his goal is to play every day, and that certainly wouldn't be the case if he remains on the roster with Paredes. As the Astros' roster is currently constructed, the expectation is for first base to be a timeshare between Paredes and Walker.

Walker is also in a position where he controls his fate. The Astros still owe him $20 million in 2026 and 2027, and that alone is a reason why teams aren't lining up to take the slugger off the Astros hands. Walker also has a limited no-trade clause in his contract that inevitably limits talks for the Astros. While interest in Walker may not be as scarce as what was reported at the start of the offseason, Paredes remains the most likely trade chip for the Astros.

That is largely due to Walker's contract, but Paredes also has the most value between the two. The problem for the Astros is that, at this moment, there doesn't appear to be a clear suitor. The Boston Red Sox and Pittsburgh Pirates appeared to be likely suitors, but each team pivoted in a different direction.

Until there is a resolution on what was the Astros' biggest problem at the start of the offseason, there will still be plenty of questions over how imbalanced the team looks as 2026 spring training gets underway.