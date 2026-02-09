Astros trade plans just unravelled as Pirates and Red Sox shift the board

The Houston Astros appeared to be progressing toward a trade involving Isaac Paredes over the weekend. The Athletic's Chandler Rome reported that trade talks surrounding the All-Star third baseman intensified, with the Boston Red Sox and Pittsburgh Pirates emerging as potential suitors. Despite that progress, Monday's developments suggest that Boston and Pittsburgh have pivoted in other directions.

The Pirates agreed to a one-year deal with free-agent designated hitter Marcell Ozuna. The Pirates still need a third baseman, but they're paying Ozuna $12 million. Given Pittsburgh's spending history, it would seem unlikely that they would strike a deal with the Astros, taking Paredes' contract while parting with top prospects.

Ozuna's signing seemed to push Paredes closer to the Red Sox. The Astros and the Red Sox had been talking through variations of a Paredes trade over the past month. It seemed like it was only a matter of time before the two sides pushed a trade across the finish line, until Boston made a stunning trade with the Milwaukee Brewers.

Astros trade plans for Isaac Paredes just fell apart after Pirates and Red Sox shook things up

Brewers' third baseman Caleb Durbin, a finalist for the National League Rookie of the Year award in 2025, was shipped to Boston, meaning the Red Sox have finally addressed the loss of Alex Bregman this offseason. This move almost certainly will end trade talks with the Astros.

Pitchers and catchers are reporting to spring training this week, and it would seem that they are no closer to resolving their infield logjam. Paredes remains the most valuable trade chip for the Astros, but Houston just lost two potential suitors. Perhaps another team emerges as a suitor for Paredes, but odds are increasing that he will be on Houston's Opening Day roster.

The Astros almost certainly would love to trade Christian Walker, but his contract is an eyesore. The veteran first baseman also has a limited no-trade clause. Trading him won't be easy, but it could be the only pathway for the Astros to clear the mess that is their infield.

If not, the recent thought exercises from Dana Brown and Co., suggesting there were ways for Paredes and Walker to co-exist on the roster, may not have been lip service after all. As much as that could derail the vibes behind the scenes.