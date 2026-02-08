Astros hold onto Isaac Paredes while Red Sox pivot to forgettable fallback plan

The Houston Astros and Boston Red Sox have been entrenched in trade talks over the past month, with many expecting the outcome to eventually be an exchange involving Isaac Paredes and one of Boston's surplus of outfielders. The tone appears to have shifted recently, considering the Astros' agreement with Paredes to avoid arbitration includes a club option for the 2027 season.

While most haven't ruled out the Red Sox making a trade for an infielder, Boston seems ready to focus on the start of spring training. The Red Sox have spent the past week shoring up their infield as they look to finally address the departure of Alex Bregman. No one could have anticipated the moves the Red Sox made, considering neither can be viewed as a suitable replacement for Bregman. Or even a suitable replacement for any offensive need they may have.

Astros stay steady with Isaac Paredes as Red Sox fumble the fallback plan

Boston's first effort was signing Isiah Kiner-Falefa. Falefa has never been known for his offensive game, and when he was playing with the Toronto Blue Jays in the World Series, even the most casual baseball viewer knew he was only in the game for his defensive value.

Even after Kiner-Falefa's arrival, many thought Boston wasn't done adding to their infield. They weren't wrong as Craig Breslow and Co. struck a minor-league deal with former 2015 first-round pick, and 2025 Astros' reject, Brendan Rodgers.

While the Astros worked with Rodgers last season to rework his swing to extract more pull power, injuries limited him to only 43 games. It wasn't enough time to show off his adjustments, posting a wRC+ of 55 in 128 plate appearances. Fenway Park certainly is an ideal landing spot, but again, Rodgers isn't a clear answer for what the Red Sox have been looking for.

If the Red Sox truly are ending their search for an upgrade in the infield, it certainly would be a deflating end for their fanbase. Paredes would clearly be a better option than Falefa or Rodgers. Though the fact that Houston hasn't pulled the trigger on a deal yet would suggest they want to keep the All-Star third baseman around.