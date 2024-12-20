Astros Rumors: Framber Valdez safe, Alex Bregman position, Nolan Arenado to Dodgers?

The Houston Astros fanbase is still reeling following the trade of Kyle Tucker to the Chicago Cubs last week. Sure, the Astros received a somewhat fair return for the superstar outfielder, but that championship window that owner Jim Crane always talks of looks about half-closed at the moment.

Things became even wackier as this week unfolded with news that St. Louis Cardinals third baseman Nolan Arenado vetoed a trade that would have brought the 10-time Gold Glove Award-winner to Space City. What is going on inside the Astros front office?

Astros Rumors: Houston does not plan to trade Framber Valdez

Amidst all the chaos, there was a bit of good news for Astros fans this week. According to Jeff Passan of ESPN (subscription required), the Astros are now telling teams that they have no intention of trading left-handed starter Framber Valdez.

Prior to the Tucker trade last week, Valdez's name was continually brought up as a potential trade candidate. But it would appear that clearing Tucker's salary off the books has given Houston enough breathing room to feel confident keeping Valdez around for the 2025 season.

Astros Rumors: Red Sox pursuing Alex Bregman as a second baseman?

Alex Bregman is still unsigned. While the Astros' odds of re-signing their Gold Glove third baseman seems to be dwindling, Houston is rumored to still be in the hunt.

Rumors are swirling that Bregman's camp is seeking a deal upwards of $200 million, and the Astros have been steadfast in their desire to keep the length of the contract at no more than six years.

The Astros don't want to make Alex Bregman an offer for over six years, per @JeffPassan pic.twitter.com/UfaUMJvW95 — B/R Walk-Off (@BRWalkoff) December 19, 2024

The Boston Red Sox have emerged as one of the top suitors for Bregman this offseason, and apparently have intentions of trying him out at second base. That was a selling point that Scott Boras laid out earlier this winter, and with Rafael Devers entrenched at the hot corner, it makes perfect sense for the Red Sox to move Bregman to the keystone if he signs with Boston.

According to Passan's latest, expect a Bregman decision sometime after Christmas Day.

Astros Rumors: Is Nolan Arenado seeking a trade to the LA Dodgers?

Arenado invoked his no-trade clause to prevent the Cardinals from trading him to the Astros earlier this week. While the potential for a deal still exists, it looks quite unlikely at the moment. Arenado is said to be interested in seeing how the third base market plays out before making a decision this offseason.

But perhaps the eight-time All-Star is just biding his time until the right team makes an offer. According to Cardinals' insider John Denton, Arenado wants to be told "no" by the Los Angeles Dodgers before setting his sights on another destination. Arenado is a southern California native and may be looking to return home for the twilight of his career.

More Houston Astros News and Rumors