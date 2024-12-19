The Houston Astros have already traded one cornerstone player in Kyle Tucker. Now, it appears that they are on the verge of losing another in Alex Bregman.

Tucker was at the center of last week's blockbuster trade between Houston and the Chicago Cubs; in return, the Astros received infielder Isaac Paredes, a depth pitcher with potential in Hayden Wesneski, and top prospect infielder Cam Smith. Bregman, a free agent, once felt like a lock to re-sign in Houston; but now, given the Astros' reported interest in trading for St. Louis Cardinals third baseman Nolan Arenado, it seems that they have already begun to move on, ready to install Paredes at either third or first.

But has anyone bothered to ask Houston's third franchise cornerstone, Jose Altuve, how he feels about all of this? The 34-year-old infielder signed a five-year, $125 million extension to remain in Houston through the 2029 season, presumably under the impression that the would have the opportunity to chase another World Series title with the same core that did it in 2022 (and, in Bregman's case, 2017).

Altuve has to be feeling disrespected by the Astros' decision to trade Tucker, not to mention their apparent lack of enthusiasm to re-sign Bregman. Bregman has a six-year, $156 million offer on the table from Houston, but he has made it clear that he wants more. He is one of the most coveted free agents on the market this offseason, so the Astros would need to be more aggressive in their offer if they were serious about keeping him. And yet, weeks have gone by, and nothing has changed.

Kyle Tucker trade feels like massive Jose Altuve disrespect by Astros

Altuve, for his part, has been extremely vocal about his desire for the Astros to re-sign Bregman in particular.

"He gave a lot to this organization," Altuve said following the Astros' season-ending loss to the Detroit Tigers in Game 2 of the American League Wild Card series (via ESPN's Alden Gonzalez). "Now it's time for us, as a team, as an organization, to pay him back and make him stay here."

Altuve's message to the club couldn't have been clearer. But as the Astros continue to dismantle their core, piece by piece, Altuve looks like he is being hung out to dry.

