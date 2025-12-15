Astros rival quiets speculation about trading its franchise star

The Houston Astros have been silent for most of the offseason. Owner Jim Crane has hamstrung GM Dana Brown and the front office with financial constraints, and the bloated contracts from years past are coming back to haunt the Astros as they're looking to improve a roster with too many holes to count.

The spending has dried up, and most experts assume the only way Houston can improve their fortunes heading into the 2026 season will be through a trade. The Astros would love to offload Christian Walker and the $40 million remaining on his contract, but were throughly rebuffed at last week's Winter Meetings.

A fellow also-ran in 2025 has already begun to sell off some of their assets. The Texas Rangers, who had an equally depressing showing last season, already sent All-Star second baseman Marcus Semien to the Mets in exchange for outfielder Brandon Nimmo.

Many pundits seemed to believe this was the equivalent of the Rangers hanging a 'for sale' sign on the front of Globe Life Field, but president of baseball operations Chris Young just put an end to all the speculation with one simple statement.

Astros' AL West rival Rangers have no plans to trade Corey Seager

Believe it or not, Corey Seager's name had been gaining steam on the trade market. Where there's rumors came from is anyone's guess, but the Rangers shortstop had been linked to trade rumors ever since Texas shipped Semien to Queens.

During an appearance on MLB Network Radio, Young put an end to all the Seager trade rumors. "It got out in the media from another market, and I think it got a little more momentum than it deserves," Young said. "We're not shopping Corey Seager, I want to make that very clear."

It doesn't sound like Corey Seager is leaving Texas anytime soon.@Rangers | 🔗 https://t.co/fGPbvbj8w4 pic.twitter.com/3ozlFUS9Tt — MLB Network Radio on SiriusXM (@MLBNetworkRadio) December 14, 2025

So much for that wish, huh? While seeing Texas trade away their All-Star shortstop would've been music to the ears of the Houston faithful, it sounds as if the Astros will have to wrap their mind around the notion that Seager will be back in Arlington next season.

Seager has fared quite well against the Astros throughout his career. With a .288/.351/.508 slash line and 10 home runs in 48 career games against Houston, Seager has been a thorn in the Astros' side for years. It would seem that his dominance against Houston isn't going to stop any time soon.