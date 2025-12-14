Astros' offseason search puts this Houston backup on notice heading into 2026

Very little got done for the Houston Astros during the Winter Meetings, and that was to be expected. Houston didn't have the money to be a serious bidder for Pete Alonso, Kyle Schwarber, and Edwin Diaz, and on the trade front, they may only have the prospect capital to look for a cost-controlled pitcher in need of a change of scenery.

As the dust settles from the week in Orlando, The Athletic's (subscription required) Chandler Rome offered some lessons learned from the Astros' Winter Meetings. Among them, the Astros may have a new backup catcher in 2026.

Winter Meetings may have ended any chance of a reunion between Victor Caratini and the Astros

Rome notes that while Houston does prefer to have Victor Caratini back next season, a priority they've stated earlier this offseason, the free-agent catcher is getting interest from teams in need of a starting catcher. Not only would that likely price the 32-year-old out of Houston's reach, but Caratini would likely prefer to go to a team where he would have more opportunities to play.

In the event Caratini does sign elsewhere, it doesn't sound like the plan is for César Salazar to replace him on the major league roster. Rome notes that while Salazar is liked within the Astros' clubhouse, the Astros are planning on bringing in an experienced backup catcher.

Salazar got a run with the big league club during the second half of the season while Caratini was in the concussion protocol, and he was involved in the infamous Framber Valdez cross-up incident. Salazar's handling of the incident was what likely gained him respect amongst his teammates. That said, he slashed .231/.375/.231 with 90 wRC+, so it's not a complete surprise that Houston is looking for an established backup to Yainer Diaz.

Elias Díaz could be a name to keep an eye on. Coming off a down year with the San Diego Padres and fresh off turning 35, the veteran catcher seemingly would fit into Houston's payroll plans.

As if it hasn't been clear enough, the fact that the Astros are looking for an affordable backup catcher just speaks to the level of expectation fans should have for the rest of the offseason.