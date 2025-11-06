Padres just gave the Astros a chance replace Victor Caratini, but fans may object

The expectation is that the Houston Astros would like to have Victor Caratini on their roster for 2026, and that makes sense for a variety of reasons. As a switch-hitter, Caratini brings balance to the position-player side of the Astros' roster, and if Yainer Diaz is traded this offseason, he is a clear candidate to take over as the team's starting catcher. The issue is that the same argument for most teams, and Caratini could be a hidden gem for those in need of a bench upgrade.

In a world where the Astros are looking for a catcher other than Caratini this offseason, the San Diego Padres may have given them an option. The Padres declined the $7MM mutual option for veteran catcher Elias Díaz, making him a free agent.

Showing offensive upside towards the end of his five-year run with the Colorado Rockies to open, Díaz, in the past, has been a popular name in trade rumors. The 34-year-old catcher has spent the last season and a half with the San Diego Padres, and his offensive numbers have completely bottomed out.

Elias Díaz may be a familiar name if the Houston Astros need a catcher this offseason, but he's not the option he once was.

In 283 plate appearances with the Padres last season, Díaz slashed .204/.270/.337 with an OPS+ well under 100. In a backup role, there could be an argument that Díaz could still have value based on his ability as a catcher. Even as he approaches the wrong side of 30, a glance through his Baseball Savant page would suggest he is more than capable of handling a pitching staff. Assuming he isn't the primary catcher for the Astros. Díaz wouldn't be the worst of options to replace Caratini if that is the scenario the Astros find themselves in this winter.

After J.T. Realmuto, the free agent market for catchers is pretty grim. While that should validate the Astros' priority in bringing Caratini back in a lot of ways, he could also have a healthier market than originally anticipated.