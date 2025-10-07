Astros GM says the quiet part out loud about looming free agent decision

It's not often that Houston Astros fans have to hear general manager Dana Brown preview the offseason before the middle of October, but the September collapse has forced Brown to begin his offseason preparations early.

Mind you, it's still not 100% certain that Brown will remain as the team's general manager, or Joe Espada as manager, but Brown is making it known what free agents he would like to have back in Houston next season.

Framber Valdez, of course, is the biggest free agent the Astros have this offseason, but Brown's focus was on backup catcher Victor Caratini. It always made sense for the Astros to prioritize bringing Caratini back for the 2026 season. Carartini is a switch-hitter, who can also play first base and serve as a designated hitter when the Astros seek lineup balance. Brown is now saying that out loud.

Astros free agent outlook gets boost after GM's latest comments

"If you don't bring him back, you definitely need a backup catcher, and he's been I think one of the best backup catchers in the league," Brown told The Houston Chronicle. "So we would like to bring him back … He's going to be a free agent, so if he decides to go somewhere else we have to be in the market for a backup. But we would definitely have interest in talking to him."

Of course, it's nice that Brown wants to have Caratini back for the 2026 season, but unless they are offering him a starting job, the 32-year-old veteran could test the market. Over his last two seasons with the Astros, Caratini has registered a wRC+ of 113 and 104, and will likely have a healthy market this offseason. The Astros aren't likely to get in a bidding war for a player they currently view as a backup.

The Astros' bench could look quite different in 2026, especially with the number of players set to go through the arbitration process this offseason. If the Astros attempt to defy logic and solidify their chance at contending next season, Caratini would be a valuable piece to have on their bench. If Christian Walker is traded, beyond his backup catching duties, Caratini could also spell at first base.