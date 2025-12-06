Astros rival might steal a top free agent target right under Houston's nose

At the start of the offseason, the Houston Astros weren't exactly shy about the fact that they were going to make re-signing Victor Caratini a priority. The desire made sense, considering Caratini's role as a backup catcher, but the balance he provided as a switch-hitter who could also serve as the team's designated hitter depending on the matchup. While that priority likely remains for Houston, circumstances could prevent that goal from being accomplished.

First and foremost, the Astros are in cost-cutting mode. They were never going to re-sign Framber Valdez, and their payroll situation all but confirms they won't be involved in the bidding war for any of the top names of free agency.

In other words, the Astros' pivoting to Ryan Weiss as an answer for their rotation, while teams like the Toronto Blue Jays sign Dylan Cease, could be a sign that Caratini's market may need to fall back to them before a reunion can take place.

Cash-strapped Astros' rival may poach Victor Caratini before Houston can even search their couch for extra change

For the same reasons that Caratini is valuable to the Astros, he would be valuable to almost every team in baseball. Especially since the free-agent market for catchers is basically J.T. Realmuto and a bunch of veterans who project more as backups at this stage of their respective careers.

Specifically, one team that could steal Caratini away from the Astros is their own division rival, the Texas Rangers. The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal and Patrick Mooney (subscription required) report that while the Rangers may not have the money available to sign Realmuto, they could have an interest in Caratini.

Unlike the Astros, the Rangers can also offer a starting job to Caratini after non-tendering Jonah Heim last month. With the Astros already having Yainer Diaz in place, unless he gets traded, a team like the Rangers, offering more playing time, could pull Caratini further away from Houston.

As for the Astros, who may not be financially motivated to add a veteran backup catcher if Caratini signs elsewhere, Cesar Salazar would seem likely to have an expanded role with the Major League team next season.