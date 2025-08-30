Astros need to prioritize bringing back this injured veteran back for 2026

Looking ahead to the offseason a bit, most of the attention from Houston Astros fans when it comes to pending free agents has been on Framber Valdez. It is hard to argue with that focus, given that the loss of the Astros' star lefty is going to be a void that is going to be exceedingly difficult to fill, especially when you look at the rest of the free agent class and how much Houston is likely to spend. However, Valdez isn't even the free agent the Astros need to bring back the most.

Not spending as much as Valdez is going to command as a free agent when he is going to be a 32-year-old pitcher on Opening Day 2026 is very defensible, if painful. However, one of the better under-the-radar moves the Astros made in recent years was signing Victor Caratini to back up Yainer Diaz.

Having Caratini around has not only solidified the Astros' catching position and kept them from entertaining bringing back Martin Maldonado, but has also provided a surprising amount of roster flexibility. With free agency looming, Houston needs to bring Caratini back.

Keeping Victor Caratini around needs to be a priority for the Astros this offseason

Ignoring for the moment that Caratini is on the concussion IL and Diaz is also dealing with a wrist injury, most of Caratini's tenure has been him providing Houston exactly what they needed out of him, especially at just $6 million a year. Diaz is great, but he can't play 150 games a year, and having Caratini as a guy the Astros can turn to has been invaluable.

Not only has Caratini been an incredibly consistent performer at the plate, even in part-time duty with a .738 OPS in 605 plate appearances the last two seasons, but he also calls really good games behind the plate and has slotted in nicely as a backup first baseman and DH in a pinch. Sure, Caratini's framing this year hasn't graded well, but his framing last year was great, and most teams would kill to have a backup catcher with as much upside and utility as Caratini.

In fact, Caratini's excellence could prove to be problematic this offseason. Catchers with a pulse are few and far between, and with Caratini being arguably the second-best free-agent catcher behind JT Realmuto, he could probably get a starting catching job next year if he really wanted one.

Houston simply has to try to bring Caratini back. Selling him on the winning culture the Astros have built and the fact that the team aims to be competitive for years to come is the play. It also probably wouldn't hurt to give him a bit of a raise, because Caratini has obviously earned it.

