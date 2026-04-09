Astros may have revealed Josh Hader return timeline with latest update

As the Houston Astros are sending out odd messaging with the status of Hunter Brown's health, maybe just maybe, they have revealed a timeline for Josh Hader's return. Hader has been sidelined since the early days of spring training after suffering a setback in his offseason throwing program, but appears to be an inch closer toward a minor-league rehab assignment.

Hader has resumed throwing bullpen sessions, and the Astros believe he could face live hitters as soon as next week. It would seem likely that the Astros will want Hader to have a few bullpen sessions against live hitters before they send him on a rehab assignment.

Assuming there are multiple appearances involved with that assignment, and factoring in rest days, the start of May would be the earliest guess for when he could rejoin the Astros' bullpen.

Josh Hader could face hitters next week, Joe Espada said. Bennett Sousa threw a live BP today in Houston. Nate Pearson, who is being stretched out as a starter, threw two innings in West Palm Beach. — Chandler Rome (@Chandler_Rome) April 7, 2026

As a whole, the Astros' pitching staff needs some reinforcements. Brown has a Grade 2 shoulder strain, and the team isn't revealing a path forward for several weeks. The bullpen hasn't looked strong, which, in part, is due to the absence of Hader and Bennett Sousa, but also the struggles of Bryan Abreu.

Josh Hader's return to the Astros' bullpen is coming at a crucial time

There may be some mechanical issues that need to be fixed for Abreu, who has flashed a dip in velocity through the first two weeks of the regular season. Hader's return won't fix that, but it does allow Abreu to return to the role he thrived in last year as the setup man in the bullpen.

The Astros have been one of the surprises during the first month of the season. No one was expecting an immediate implosion, but the foundation was laid for Houston to be a disappointment. It's still early enough that those expectations may return, but the Astros' offense has the team swimming at the top of the American League West.

Along those lines, Hader's return could be a pivotal moment for the team. Having the All-Star back to round out the bullpen would give some form of stability to the pitching staff. Answers are still needed in the rotation, but if the offense can get out to a lead, that may be all that is needed upon Hader resuming his role as the team's closer.