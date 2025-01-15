Astros reportedly interested in former Twins All-Star

The Houston Astros are reportedly interested in infielder Jorge Polanco, according to MLB insider Mike Rodriguez.

"According to my sources, the #Astros are strongly interested in infielder Jorge Polanco to the point that they offered around $5M for one season. The Yankees are also after his services. Remember that Polanco underwent surgery to repair the meniscus in his knee," Rodriguez wrote on X (formerly Twitter) on Wednesday.

Will Astros sign former Twins All-Star Jorge Polanco?

Polanco, who can play either middle infield position, spent the 2024 season with the Seattle Mariners. However, he played in Minnesota with the Twins from 2014-2023. According to Baseball Reference, Polanco made the All-Star team with the Twins during the 2019 season.

In 2024, Polanco slashed just .213/.296/.355/.651 across 118 games played. The switch-hitting middle infielder also hit 16 home runs and 11 doubles. As Rodriguez reported, though, his injury situation will be something to monitor.

Adding Polanco would give the Astros added depth in the infield, something that could prove to be especially important amid Alex Bregman's expected departure in free agency.

Houston signed Christian Walker, so first base is set. Of course, Jose Altuve is the Astros second baseman. Isaac Paredes and Mauricio Dubon could see time at third base if Bregman leaves in free agency and the Astros don't add another third baseman. Jeremy Pena, meanwhile, is the Astros shortstop.

Polanco could help fill the void by filling in at third base on occasion. He has primarily played shortstop and second base, but he could probably make the move to third base if necessary. Additionally, Polanco would give the Astros added insurance in the event that either Altuve or Pena suffer an injury. He could also give them days off, which could be crucial as Altuve is 34 years old.

Rodriguez did mention that the New York Yankees also have interest in the former Twins and Mariners infielder. New York, despite losing Juan Soto in free agency, has had a busy offseason, adding players such as Max Fried, Cody Bellinger and Paul Goldschmidt. New York would benefit from the extra infield depth as well.

There could be other suitors as well. After all, signing a former All-Star who can still play at a respectable level while providing versatility will catch teams' attention.

Will the Astros sign Jorge Polanco? Only time will tell, but adding him to the roster would prove to be an important move.