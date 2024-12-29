Why the Astros' Christian Walker signing is not Jose Abreu 2.0

The Houston Astros have continued to make moves during the offseason and, in a huge move, recently acquired three time Gold Glove winner and former Arizona Diamondbacks first baseman Christian Walker. The Astros signed the 33-year-old on an affordable three-year, $60 million deal.

First base was an issue for Houston last season, with Jose Abreu unable to play at an MLB level for the team. He was eventually DFA’d almost halfway through the year. Jon Singleton then primarily took over the position, and served in a committee alongside Victor Caratini (and even catcher Yainer Diaz, at times). This was an unstable and impermanent solution, as Singleton was just not consistent enough.

This position was a hole for the Astros entering free agency this year, and they have filled it with someone who is considered to be the best defensive first baseman in baseball; Walker just won his third Gold Glove in 2024. The Astros have someone they can put in the everyday lineup and completely trust in the infield. Not only that, but Walker’s offense has been quite consistent over the years, and offers some strong power that fits Daikin Field's short left field.

Walker hit 26 home runs and knocked in 84 RBI in 2024, with a .251 AVG and .803 OPS. 2023 was his big season, with 33 homers and 103 RBI along with an .830 OPS and a similar average. When you look at it overall, you’d think this would be an obviously great signing for the next few years, ensuring great production from first base. However, some Astros fans feel this is a repeat of the Jose Abreu signing a few years back in 2022 after the team secured the World Series.

The reality is that these Astros' Christian Walker and Jose Abreu signings are not the same at all.

While Abreu signed a similar three-year deal worth $58.5 million in November two years ago, he was entering his age-36 season, while Walker will be 34 years old. Those two years can be huge for a player entering the back-end of their prime, especially in just a three-year contract.

Walker also gives the Astros something Abreu didn’t have, which is the best defense at first base in the league. The Norristown, PA native has won three Gold Gloves, including just last year. At first base, Walker has 33 defensive runs saved to his name over the past three seasons, which are the most for a first baseman. He committed just two errors in 2024. Houston gets a first baseman that can produce consistently on the offensive end and give you top-end play defensively. Walker, over the last three years, has hit for an .250 AVG with an .813 OPS. This includes 95 home runs, 281 RBI and 411 hits with close to a .500 slugging. While both players were suited to blasting moonshots into the Crawford Boxes, Walker has had more power than Abreu did in the three years preceding his arrival, hitting 32 more home runs during that period, including hitting close to 30 since 2022.

Overall, the Astros have officially locked up a quality first baseman to help solidify the infield for 2025, alongside what looks to be Isaac Paredes at third after Alex Bregman contract extensions stalled to the point where a reunion is most likely not happening. Walker was officially introduced to the media on Monday, and he was excited to be a part of the winning culture and use the short porch in left field. Houston fans should be equally excited to have him.