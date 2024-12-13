It looks like the beginning of the end of Kyle Tucker's time in Houston is near. The Houston Astros' fanbase has been hearing for the past couple of days that a potential trade involving their superstar outfielder was on the horizon, and it seems like there are just some i's left to be dotted and some t's that need to be crossed.

According to Chicago Cubs' insider Bruce Levine, the Astros are nearing a deal that will send Tucker to the North Side in exchange for Isaac Paredes and Cam Smith. Paredes, who previously played for the Tampa Bay Rays, was on Houston's radar last season at the July trade deadline, but ultimately wound up in Chicago. Smith was the Cubs' first-round pick during the 2024 MLB Draft and is a top-100 prospect according to MLB Pipeline.

Houston Astros reportedly 'circling' Cubs trade package for Kyle Tucker as deal looms

It's not yet known if there are more players or prospects who'll be part of this would-be deal, but it's a good bet that Chicago will have to give up more than just Paredes and Smith. Interestingly enough, however, Seiya Suzuki's name is absent from Levine's reporting. The Cubs' outfielder had been linked in previous rumors, but those erstwhile rumors didn't include Smith.

Cubs circling on deal that would send Paredes and Cam Smith to Houston for Kyle Tucker.If completed,it would leave Yankees without Left handed bat (enter Bellinger) to slot in for Juan Soto. So Cubs and Yanks both in on Tucker and also talking to each other. — Bruce Levine (@MLBBruceLevine) December 13, 2024

This is a clear sign that Houston intends to cut back their spending in 2025 — something that's been blatantly obvious for the past several months. Owner Jim Crane has spoken about his aversion to crossing the luxury tax threshold, and the lack of a deal between the Astros and Alex Bregman also points to a distaste for an increased payroll next season.

Speaking of Bregman, there's no clearer signal that Houston will be looking for a new third baseman than to include two in this reported trade. Dealing for Paredes and Smith gives Houston a third baseman for 2025 and for the future.

Sorry to be the bearer of bad news, Astros fans, but this is the reality of the situation. While it's not fair to call this a rebuild, it's definitely going to shift the balance of power in the AL West and the American League as a whole.

