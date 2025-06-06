Astros quietly sign former All-Star catcher as insurance behind Yainer Diaz

The Houston Astros added a little more depth to their organization on Thursday after signing Omar Narvaez to a minor-league contract. This will be the former All-Star's second stint with the Astros after signing a minor-league deal with Houston in 2024.

Narvaez inked a deal with the White Sox this past offseason, but was released prior to the start of the 2025 season. He then re-upped with Chicago and was added to the active roster in early-April. After just four games, however, the White Sox decided they'd seen enough of Narvaez and designated him for assignment in order to promote Edgar Quero to the big leagues.

Now back with the Astros, Narvaez provides even more depth behind Houston's cadre of catchers. Yainer Diaz and Victor Caratini have been handling the majority of catching duties this season, but with Yordan Álvarez still on the shelf, both players have received some starts at DH as well. César Salazar is currently on the active roster, but with just three at-bats on the season, he's little more than a placeholder at the moment.

Narvaez not only brings experience behind the plate, but the veteran is an extra left-handed bat — something this organization is sorely lacking. Narvaez had some measure of success with the White Sox before being DFA'd, hitting .286 with a 101 OPS+, but only had 10 plate appearances.

During his time at Triple-A Charlotte, the veteran backstop was only able to muster a .218/.317/.345 slash line with two home runs and five RBI. Is it any wonder why the White Sox handed Narvaez his walking papers?

Obviously the Astros would love to have Narvaez return to the type of All-Star numbers he posted in 2021. During that season with the Brewers, Narvaez hit .266/.342/.402 and smacked 11 round-trippers while racking up 41 RBI. Since that season, however, Narveaz has managed to slash just .201/.278/.286 in 165 major league games.

But just like pitching, you can never have enough catching depth within the organization. With Salazar still part of the Astros major league roster, the Sugar Land Space Cowboys have Collin Price, Joe Hudson, and Fernando Caldera at Triple-A — all of whom provide little value at this time. Adding Narveaz is a nice insurance policy behind Diaz, Caratini, and Salazar.

