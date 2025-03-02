Astros catcher Yainer Diaz must rectify this fatal flaw to unlock his full potential

After some years of putrid offensive numbers put up from the catcher's spot, Yanier Diaz provided the Houston Astros with a much-needed punch. Diaz's numbers definitely were better than ones delivered by former Astros catcher Martin Maldonado. Yet he could do a little better in one aspect of his at-bats entering this season.

Diaz hit .299 with 16 home runs and 84 RBIs in 2024 and became the Astros' regular starting catcher last season after Maldonado's exit. Maldonado recently signed a non-roster contract with the San Diego Padres, looking to earn a spot with the team.

For Diaz, though, getting on base and driving in runs like he did last season helps the offense keep on humming. But there is an area where Diaz's offensive effort needs to be better.

Yainer Diaz walk-off homerun; very mindful, very demure.



pic.twitter.com/j02JMlQLe6 — Vanessa Richardson (@SportsVanessa) August 20, 2024

Having a good eye at the plate will help Diaz draw more walks. Last season, his walk numbers were not good. In 585 at-bats, he only drew 24 walks. The Astros need all the baserunners they can get. While Diaz's offensive production was a welcome sight, he's got to be more patient at the plate.

Yanier Diaz needs to carefully watch pitches at the plate much more when looking for them in his hitting zone

Diaz struck out 107 times and put together a .325 OBP. Diaz drew 11 walks in 2023 while splitting up catching duties with Maldonado. The ability to be more patient and waiting for his pitch to hit will pay off dividends for Diaz.

Diaz provides solid offense combined with stellar play behind the plate. It's been a welcome sight to Astros fans that have wanted more from the catcher's spot for a long time. Being more patient in his at-bats probably is something Diaz is working on right now in spring training. There's always room for improvement. Manager Joe Espada has to be pleased with what he's seen from Diaz based on last season's numbers.

Yet Diaz needs to show early on this season his willingness to draw more walks. Making that effort from the get-go will let opposing teams know that he's not going to swing at pitches outside of his zone. It's worth keeping an eye on in the early weeks of the regular season. Diaz gets to show whether he's improved in his pitch selection as a hitter when the Astros open regular-season play at Daikin Park against the New York Mets on March 27.

