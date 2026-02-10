Astros prepare for subtle roster changes that could create a major opportunity

Houston Astros pitchers and catchers don't have to report until Wednesday, February 11, though several players have already descended upon West Palm Beach, Florida. But with the official transition from the offseason to spring training comes the ability for front offices throughout the league to assign various players to the team's 60-day injured list. The Astros have three such players.

Starter Ronel Blanco underwent Tommy John surgery with an internal brace procedure last May and is expected to miss most of the upcoming season. Houston native Hayden Wesneski is expected to miss the first half of the 2026 season after having his UCL repaired last spring. Finally, Brandon Walter, who underwent elbow surgery last September, will miss the entire season.

When teams are given the green light, Astros fans can expect all three pitchers to land on the 60-day IL. This will do two things. First, it guarantees that none of them can take the field until sometime in late May at the earliest. Secondly, it'll free up three spots on the Astros 40-man roster — players on the 60-day IL don't count toward the 40-man total.

Astros preparing to move Ronel Blanco and others to the 60-day IL

These impending moves will give Houston a lot of roster flexibility. What they plan to do with it is anyone's guess, but given their need to add another left-handed bat, this could allow Astros GM Dana Brown to be a bit more aggressive in his search. He could then offer a major-league deal to a prospective free agent rather than a minor-league contract with an invite to spring training.

Given the Astros efforts to trade Isaac Paredes, Houston could soon look to add multiple players in return for the coveted infielder without losing someone from the 40-man roster — something they can't do until they clear some more space.

Even if no additions are made immediately, the extra space allows Houston to move some of their non-roster invitees to the 40-man roster prior to the start of the season. Pitchers like Christian Roa and Logan VanWey have a good shot at finding their way onto the Astros Opening Day roster.

Building a Major League is an inexact science, but there are some subtle moves that open the door for bigger opportunities. Astros fans will soon see if Brown has something simmering on the back burner.