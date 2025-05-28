The Houston Astros starting rotation was already questionable heading into the 2025 season, but with Ronel Blanco declared out for the remainder of the season, it's effectively on life support. Blanco — who was seeking a second opinion for an elbow injury he incurred several days ago — will undergo season-ending surgery next week and won't return to the mound until 2026 (at the earliest).

Houston has two studs at the top of their rotation — Hunter Brown and Framber Valdez — but the Astros aren't trying to win a five-game series. They're going to need more than the dynamic duo of Brown and Valdez to make it until the end of the season, and after losing Blanco, there are now serious questions surrounding Houston's starting rotation. Is there anyone left?

Blanco's season-ending surgery was always the most likely scenario; when player seek a second opinion, it's typically to confirm what they already know to be true. In nine starts this season, Blanco was 3-4 with a 4.10 ERA and 4.21 FIP. Over his last five starts, however, the right-hander looked much more like the breakout pitcher from last season. Since April 22, Blanco went 2-2 with a 2.84 ERA while striking out 31 batters over 31 ⅔ innings of work.

Ronel Blanco injury update throws Astros rotation into total chaos

Without Blanco, the Astros will now have to rely on improvements from rookies like Ryan Gusto, Colton Gordon, and Brandon Walter along with returning veterans Luis Garcia, J.P. France, and Christian Javier. The timeline for all those injured starters is still up in the air.

On top of the Blanco injury, Houston is already without Spencer Arrighetti and Hayden Wesneski. While Arrighetti is on a path back to the Astros' roster, Wesneski has already been placed on the 60-day IL and will miss the remainder of the 2025 season.

It may be time for Astros GM Dana Brown to go scouring the waiver wire in search of serviceable starters or seek a trade. At this point, Houston just needs reliable arms. That, however, could be easier said than done.

