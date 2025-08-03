Astros picked up a gem at the 2025 trade deadline and it's not Carlos Correa

The Houston Astros are one of the clear winners of the trade deadline thanks to a masterful performance by general manager Dana Brown. The lineup has been transformed with the new additions, but while the Carlos Correa deal gets the most fanfare, a different new acquisition stands to be the most impactful.

For the majority of the season, the performance of lefty-swinging Astros left much to be desired, leading the team to seek help from that side of the plate. Help is exactly what they got in lefty-swinging outfielder Jesús Sanchez, and it didn't cost them all that much.

Going back to Miami for Sanchez's services are starter Ryan Gusto — whose 4.92 ERA left much to be desired — as well as a mid-level prospect in infielder Chase Jaworksy, and lottery ticket teenage outfielder Esmil Valencia. Not a bad price to pay for an above-average hitter who fits both a positional and strategic need.

With that said, the underlying numbers show that rather than just being an above-average hitter, Sanchez could elevate his game to new heights in Houston.

Jesús Sanchez could level up with the Astros and emerge as the club's most impactful trade deadline acquisition

Solidly built at 6-foot-4, 222 pounds, Sanchez has the look of a powerful hitter even if his rather pedestrian 12 home runs and .420 slugging percentage tell a different story. The 27-year-old has spent his entire career to this point toiling in obscurity in Miami, making him not a very well-known name amongst casual fans, and perhaps not providing him with the best environment to maximize his skills.

The underlying numbers confirm what Sanchez's impressive frame tells our eyes -- this guy is strong. His 75.7 miles per hour bat speed ranks in the 93rd percentile and is the driving force behind his 87th percentile average exit velocity.

Those factors, combined with an 11.8% barrel rate that falls in the 71st percentile, have driven an above-average hard hit rate of 46.4%. While he's slashing a slightly above average .256/.320/.420 on the year, the batted ball data suggests his performance should be even better with an expected batting average of .268 and an expected slugging percentage of .488 that is bordering on elite.

So while Sanchez already fills a great need by mashing righties to the tune of an .814 OPS, there is room for even more growth. He has solid, if not spectacular, walk and strikeout rates, and if he can start hitting balls in the air more with an ideal launch angle, he will then be able to tap into his otherworldly bat speed and power potential to drive his performance through the roof.

The best part is that he doesn't hit free agency until 2028, meaning that if he can further unlock his game in Houston, he may blossom into a star. In the worst-case scenario, the Astros acquired a useful piece that fit the need for the stretch run. In the best-case scenario, Sanchez takes another step forward and becomes an impact middle-of-the-order bat in his new digs. Either way, he's the true gem of the Astros' trade deadline haul.

