Astros offseason trade decision was absolutely vindicated after Cubs' roster move

After what was one of the most eventful trade deadlines in franchise history, the Houston Astros have a brand new look now. They somehow did the impossible and traded for Carlos Correa to replace Isaac Paredes at third base and also traded for a lefty bat in Jesus Sanchez. Amidst all of the chaos, it is easy to forget that last offseason was also rather eventful as well to put it mildly with the decision to trade Ryan Pressly being one of the bigger changes.

The writing was on the wall for Pressly with the Astros when he lost the closing job to the newly signed Josh Hader and his relationship with the front office soured. However, he got an opportunity with the Cubs after getting traded and the hope from everyone was that he would go on and do well there.

That was decidedly not the case as Pressly's time in Chicago did not go as planned. In fact, things went so poorly that in the wake of the trade deadline, the Cubs designated Pressly for assignment.

The Cubs DFA'd Ryan Pressly as a corresponding roster move for Taylor Rogers, who was acquired from the Pirates for High-A outfielder Ivan Brethowr. — Patrick Mooney (@PJ_Mooney) July 31, 2025

Ryan Pressly DFA shows that the Astros may have been on to something when they traded him

As good as Pressly was during his time in Houston's bullpen for 6.5 seasons, his short tenure with the Cubs was pretty much a disaster. In 44 appearances this season, Pressly posted a pretty disappointing 4.35 ERA which was actually kind of fortunate if his 5.00 FIP is any indication. Chicago pretty quickly removed him from closing duties and he had been particularly bad lately with a 12.60 ERA over his last five appearances.

For many Astros fans, this news may actually come as a relief. Pressly was such an integral part of Houston's bullpen and everyone thought there was real risk in letting him go and show out for another contender. Yes, Houston's bullpen was in good shape, but trading away good players can often be quite painful.

Instead, it appears as though Dana Brown and the front office were evaluating Pressly correctly. There are a lot of miles on that arm of his and given how much money he was making, moving on from him and using those resources elsewhere was the play to make. No one probably thought Pressly would fall quite like this, though.

More Astros News from Climbing Tal's Hill