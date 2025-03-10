Astros News: World Series champ's new team, Cam Smith buzz growing, mock draft pick

The regular season is coming up fast and the Houston Astros still have some decisions to make. The bullpen battle is starting to wind down, especially with Forrest Whitley's strong spring, and it feels like the rest of their roster is all but set with just a few minor details to work out before Opening Day.

However, that doesn't mean that things have been completely quiet. In fact, Astros fans saw a key piece of the organization's past pitching staff land with a new club, and there's been even more buzz about Cam Smith, including when fans could expect him to be in the big leagues.

Astros News: Jose Urquidy signs with the Tigers

There was a time when many thought Jose Urquidy was going to be a linchpin of the Astros' rotation. Unfortunately, health issues plagued him the last few years, ultimately culminating in Tommy John surgery last season. Instead of waiting for him to get healthy, the Astros decided to move on from Urquidy and he became a free agent in early November.

Well, after a long wait, Urquidy finally has a new team after the Detroit Tigers signed the right-hander over the weekend. Urquidy's deal is for one year, $1 million with a $4 million team option for 2026. Urquidy isn't going to be taking the mound again until at least the All-Star break at the earliest, and the terms of Urquidy's deal gives Detroit the flexibility to jump ship if the 29 year-old hurler can't bounce back.

José Urquidy, Nasty 86mph Changeup. 👌



7th K thru 5. pic.twitter.com/qZKELNKO7L — Rob Friedman (@PitchingNinja) August 13, 2023

Astros News: More MLB insiders believe Cam Smith could be on Opening Day roster

While the Astros have a fairly safe roster-building strategy, Cam Smith is making a riskier decision more appetizing by the day. After posting a 1.953 OPS in seven games of work this spring, whispers began to circulate that the Astros could entertain carrying Smith on the roster despite his very limited playing time as a pro.

There is a lot of risk with this potential plan as it could expose Smith before he is ready and permanently stunt his development. However, as we have seen with players like Paul Skenes and Wyatt Langford, aggressive promotion of top-tier talent is becoming more and more normal. Given the potential PPI benefits and the fact that Smith looks unstoppable, the Houston Chronicle's Michael Shapiro joined the growing chorus that Smith's chances at making the Opening Day roster seem to be growing by the day.

Astros News: Houston predicted to pick Matt Scott in latest mock draft

The 2025 MLB Draft is months away and a lot can change, but the Astros' strategy will probably remain the same. Given that the team is firmly in their competitive window, Houston is likely to target college players who could be moved through the minors quickly, and have upside.

Bleacher Report recently released a mock draft that has the Astros taking pitcher Matt Scott out of Stanford which honestly makes a lot of sense. Scott has a massive 6-foot-7 frame and has the power arsenal of pitches that most teams seem to covet. While there is no guarantee Scott will be the selection (as he has to find the strike zone in order to be in play in the first round) this does accurately highlight the type of player the Astros are likely to be looking for when the draft rolls around.

