Astros News: Padres sign 2024 midseason pickup, Trey Mancini's comeback, Alex Bregman

The Houston Astros finally found their left-handed hitting outfielder earlier this week. After trading away Kyle Tucker this offseason, many Astros fans were hoping to see Houston sign an extra outfielder to help offset the loss. The Astros decided on (checks notes) Ben Gamel.

Gamel was late-season addition, claimed off waivers from the New York Mets in 2024. He had a fine 20-game stretch before suffering a season-ending injury after crashing into the outfield wall in September. Houston had the opportunity to bring back another left-handed hitting outfielder, but decided against. That player has since signed a new free agent deal and is now off the board.

Astros News: Former outfielder Jason Heyward signs with Padres

Jason Heyward signed a minor-league deal with the Astros midway through the 2024 season after being designated for assignment by the Los Angeles Dodgers. Heyward brought leadership to the Astros' dugout, but little else after hitting .218/.283/.473 in 24 games.

Heyward will now be part of a platoon in left field for the San Diego Padres during the upcoming season after reportedly signing a one-year deal. The Friars added Connor Joe earlier this week as well, and the duo is expected to split time in the outfield for San Diego during the 2025 season.

Astros News: Trey Mancini, Houston's 2022 trade acquisition, headed to the D-backs

Trey Mancini's time with the Astros was brief. The Astros traded for Mancini during the 2022 season en route to their second World Series championship. After a success season with the Baltimore Orioles, Mancini was supposed to provide some added pop in the middle of the Houston lineup. Unfortunately, he hit just .176/.258/.364 with a 76 OPS+ in 51 games, though he did make a key defensive play for Houston during the 2022 World Series.

Mancini last played for the Miami Marlins in 2023 and sat out all last season. But the first baseman is attempting to make a comeback in 2025 after signing a minor-league deal with the Arizona Diamondbacks. Many baseball fans will remember that Mancini, after an All-Star caliber season in 2019 missed the entire 2020 campaign while battling colon cancer. Mancini returned in 2021, posted a .758 OPS, and won Comeback Player of the Year honors. Even if this comeback attempt falls short, Mancini has already won.

Astros News: Alex Bregman's free agency drama continues

Another days has come and gone, and Alex Bregman remains unsigned. The longtime Astros third baseman is dead-set on signing a six or seven-year contract, but to date, no team has met his lofty expectations.

"It's the Cubs, it's the Tigers, it's the Red Sox, the Blue Jays, and the Astros"@Ken_Rosenthal with the latest on Alex Bregman pic.twitter.com/lxpK5sp3dx — Foul Territory (@FoulTerritoryTV) February 7, 2025

With less than a week until spring training begins, Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic is reporting that the known suitors for Bregman's services are still in contact. That group includes the Astros, Chicago Cubs, Toronto Blue Jays, Detroit Tigers, and Boston Red Sox. The Astros are the only team who's known to have extended a six-year deal, but it's suspected the Blue Jays have as well.

