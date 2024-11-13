Astros News: Justin Verlander's future, Houston adds ex-Twins reliever, Jose Altuve

The offseason is only just getting started and the Houston Astros have some real work to do. They are losing multiple members of their 2024 rotation and bullpen, a couple roster spots could use an upgrade, and then there is the question of Alex Bregman's future to grapple with. So far, fans haven't gotten much in the way of answers to these questions beyond "it's all a work in progress".

However, that doesn't mean that the Astros' offseason has been quiet. In fact, there seem to be little nuggets coming every single day from experts making predictions, a smattering of actual rumors, and developments that could shape how the rest of the offseason unfolds.

Astros insider hints that Justin Verlander could end up with the Tigers

While there have been at least some hints that the Astros could entertain bringing back Verlander, his struggles - both with injuries and his diminished arsenal - seem to make that a big ask. The idea that Verlander would play in Houston on a cheaper short-term deal just doesn't feel likely, and the Astros giving him real money feels both less likely and probably unwise.

However, MLB insider Mark Feinsand raised an interesting possibility for Verlander in a recent Q&A. According to him, Verlander would make sense alongside former manager AJ Hinch with the Tigers, as they could use a veteran starting pitcher. Given that Verlander also started his career in Detroit, it could also be a fitting closing chapter for both sides as well.

Astros sign reliever Steven Okert to a minor league deal

As of this moment, the back end of Houston's bullpen is set to return in 2025, unless the team ultimately decides to trade Ryan Pressly, which remains a distinct possibility. However, the Astros are set to lose Kendall Graveman and Hector Neris (again) in free agency, and adding bullpen depth is never a bad idea.

The Astros took one step towards establishing that bullpen depth next season when they went out and signed Steven Okert to a minor-league deal. Okert was a strong lefty reliever with the Giants and Marlins from 2018-2021 before struggling the last couple of years, including last season with the Twins. The signing is low risk, high reward for Houston, especially if Okert can get more value out of his fastball.

Jose Altuve wins seventh Silver Slugger Award

Looking away from the offseason market for a moment, this is also the time of year when postseason awards are handed out, and Jose Altuve is no stranger to the process. In addition to winning six Silver Slugger awards previously, he also won AL MVP in 2017 and finished in the top three the year before.

Well, Altuve added to his hardware shelf on Tuesday, as he won his seventh Silver Slugger Award. Altuve's 2024 campaign wasn't his finest effort, as the power output was down significantly, but he posted a .790 OPS and remained among the game's best second basemen. Given that the Astros already gave Altuve a healthy contract extension, one hopes he can keep this up.

More Astros News from Climbing Tal's Hill