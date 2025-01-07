Astros News: Houston signs division-rival pitcher and adds former Tigers infielder

While most of the Astros heavy lifting is done for this offseason, there are still a few moves that Dana Brown needs to make. The key need is adding a big bat in the outfield to replace the departure of Kyle Tucker, but adding some pitching depth is paramount. The Astros were decimated with injuries to their starting rotation in 2024 and adding more major league options should be a priority.

On Tuesday afternoon, the Astros added a pair of depth players. While they won't change the course of Houston's 2025 season, they could play a pivotal role in aiding this team in their quest for another AL West title.

Zack Short and Blake Weiman join the Astros as depth options for Joe Espada in 2025

Zack Short is a 29-year-old infielder that the Astros added on Tuesday. The deal also includes an invite to spring training, according to Chandler Rome of The Athletic.

Short is a former 17th round pick from the 2016 draft class out of Sacred Hart University. Throughout the minor leagues, he was praised for his quick hands and surprising pop. Unfortunately, he hasn't been able to transfer that to the big leagues. In 538 plate appearances he is hitting just .167/.269/.287 with 13 home runs and 10 stolen bases. He spent 2024 with three separate teams so he has yet to really find his role.

However, Short does possess plus speed, with playing time at every position except for catcher, left field and first base. Most of the time has been at second base, third base and shortstop, giving manger, Joe Espada, a solid defender around the infield.

The second addition of the day comes from a division rival. Blake Weiman spent the 2022 and 2023 seasons with the Seattle Mariners after spending the previous five years with the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Weiman is an intriguing lefty that spent the 2024 season between the Cubs Double-A and Triple-A affiliates. In 50.1 innings he had a solid 2.68 ERA, with an impressive 9.8 K/9 and 1.4 BB/9. Weiman looks to have figured something out over the last year or two and if Houston needs some bullpen depth come mid-summer, Weiman is a solid option to have at their disposal.