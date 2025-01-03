Astros Rumors: Houston set to have all-time offseason with link to star outfielder

And you thought the Houston Astros were done making major moves this offseason. If these latest Astros rumors are true, the Houston faithful are about to have quite the celebration. According to MLB insider Héctor Gómez, the Astros are making a push to sign free agent outfielder Anthony Santander.

Gómez revealed on Wednesday that the Toronto Blue Jays were the leader in the clubhouse with a reported four-year, $82 million offer to the free agent slugger. These latest rumblings now suggest that the Astros (and the Los Angeles Angels) are the biggest threat to the Blue Jays' pursuits.

If these latest Astros rumors come true, it would be quite the feather in the cap of Dana Brown this offseason. The oft-criticized Astros GM has taken a lot of flack this offseason after talks with longtime third baseman Alex Bregman fell apart. But landing the biggest fish remaining on the free agent market would give Houston an all-time offseason haul.

Astros Rumors: Houston set to have all-time offseason with connection to Anthony Santander

Astros fans can't forget that just a few weeks ago this franchise looked to be in a tailspin. Houston had traded superstar outfielder Kyle Tucker to the Chicago Cubs, were reportedly shopping left-handed starter Framber Valdez, and Bregman's contract offer felt woefully underwhelming.

But since the MLB Winter Meetings, the Astros have added first baseman Christian Walker, and the fanbase seems rather content with Houston's new corner infield combo. Walker brings a big bat to the middle of the Astros' batting order, along with Gold Glove-caliber defense. Isaac Paredes, who'll take over for Bregman at the hot corner, has massive pull-power that should play well with the Crawford Boxes in left field at the newly-named Daikan Park.

#Astros are the biggest threats for the #BlueJays in Anthony Santander sweepstakes while #Angels have offered similar offer than the Jays. https://t.co/OnX2XBZG9h — Héctor Gómez (@hgomez27) January 3, 2025

Santander crushed 44 homers in 2024 and has posted three consecutive seasons of 28 round trippers or more. Though not a tremendous fielder, Santander's glove plays well enough in right field to occupy an everyday spot in the Houston lineup. The 30-year-old outfielder has also been quite durable the past three seasons, recording 150-plus games played since 2022.

The Astros' winter went from depressing to acceptable following the Walker signing. The Astros could very well win the offseason if Santander lands in the H-Town in the coming days. This would be a massive signing on the part of Brown and the Astros' ownership.

More Houston Astros News and Rumors