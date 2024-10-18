Astros News: Gold Glove finalists, Giants targeting Houston exec, MiLB relief auction

The Houston Astros aren't used to being out of the postseason this early during the month of October, but here we are. Houston was eliminated from the MLB Playoffs during the AL Wild Card Series by former manager A.J. Hinch and the Detroit Tigers.

But while the Astros are in unfamiliar territory with their offseason starting sooner than expected, a couple of players are accustomed to being in the conversation for the Rawlings Gold Glove Awards. The AL finalists were announced earlier this week, and unsurprisingly, three Astros players made the cut.

Astros News: Alex Bregman, Mauricio Dubón, Jake Meyers among Gold Glove finalists

Alex Bregman will be looking to secure his first Gold Glove Award. Bregman was in the conversation last year with Jose Ramirez and Matt Chapman, and this year, the Astros third baseman will have similar competition.

Chapman, who won the award last season, is now in the National League, but Ramirez was named a finalist alongside Toronto Blue Jays infielder Ernie Clement.

Mauricio Dubón will be looking for his second consecutive Gold Glove after winning the award as a utility player in 2023. Willi Castro and Dylan Moore will be trying to unseat Dubón. Jake Meyers, who had a terrific defensive season in center field, is among the finalists as well.

Presenting your 2024 NL @RawlingsSports Gold Glove Award Finalists 🌟 pic.twitter.com/hi1Wzg5dLE — MLB (@MLB) October 15, 2024

Astros News: SF Giants targeting Houston executive De Jon Watson

The San Francisco Giants are looking for a new general manager. The Giants ousted longtime executive Farhan Zaidi and replaced him with former All-Star catcher and future Hall of Famer Buster Posey as the team's president of baseball operations.

But Posey is now looking for a second in command, and according the San Francisco Chronicle's Susan Slusser (subscription required), the Giants are targeting Astros special adviser De Jon Watson to be San Fran's GM. The former director of player development for the Washington Nationals joined the Astros' organization last November.

Astros News: Asheville Tourists helping to raise money for hurricane victims

The devastating effects from Hurricane Helene are still being felt throughout the southeast, and one of the Astros' minor-league affiliates is doing something to help. The Asheville Tourists are holding an online auction for hurricane relief.

The Asheville Tourists Hurricane Helene Relief Auction is live NOW!



🔗: https://t.co/bHyaUwaZJv https://t.co/NxPVpr4VU6 — Houston Astros (@astros) October 15, 2024

A number of Minor League teams from across the country have offered up items for the auction. It's wonderful to see the Tourists and several other MiLB teams come together and help provide some support for the community of Asheville and the victims of Hurricane Helene.

More Houston Astros News and Rumors