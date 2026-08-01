Astros’ need for salary relief could get huge boost thanks to shallow trade market

We're looking at a situation where the Houston Astros fancy themselves as buyers at the 2026 trade deadline, and the reality of the situation is finally starting to line up. After sweeping the Los Angeles Angels, the Astros got back to .500 and are right there with the Rangers for the AL West Crown. Conveniently, the Rangers are visiting Houston this, giving the Astros the opportunity to lay claim to the division lead in the last series before the August 3 trade deadline.

Buying at the trade deadline is starting to make more sense in the context of 2026, beyond just placating Jim Crane's never-surrender mentality, but beyond this season, the future still looks bleak. The farm system is bare, and the payroll situation doesn't get much better this winter. Houston is stuck between a rock and a hard place.

But maybe all the club needs is a little creativity. If Dana Brown, who is truly fighting for his job, decides to have some real vision, the Astros could both buy and sell at the trade deadline to not only capitalize on the market but also balance these two competing priorities.

The sell part of that strategy hinges on two players: Christian Walker and Cristian Javier. If Brown can find new homes for them, the Astros won't lose much in their playoff chase while landing some key youngsters and improving their financial outlook.

Trading away Christian Walker and Cristian Javier could be the best thing for the Astros' present and future

Early in the season, Walker's bounce-back had him looking equal parts key contributor should the Astros get their house in order, while simultaneously morphing into a desired trade chip after a winter that was met with extreme indifference to his position on the trade block.

After hitting .293/.366/.552 over the season's first month, Walker has come crashing back down with a .210/.287/.413 line since May 1. That's even a tick worse than the disappointing .238/.297/.421 performance he put together last year. His contract is firmly underwater. He does have 21 homers on the season, though.

That doesn't make him sound all that desirable, but if you look at Jeff Passan's list of the top 100 trade candidates, filter through the right-handed power bats, and then eliminate the ones that aren't actually available, such as Shea Langeliers and Willson Contreras, you'll find that there aren't that many options actually available.

Right-handed power is one of the most sought-after commodities this deadline season, and the dearth of options makes Walker's warts easier to overlook. The Guardians and a whole host of other teams could be potential fits, and if Houston were to eat some of the remaining money, including next year's $20 million contract, which will be his last season before free agency, there's a chance the club could get a decent prospect back.

Not only that, but shedding Walker's salary, even if it needs to be paid down a little, would give the Astros more room to add at this year's deadline and would free up some cash for the offseason as well.

That brings us to Cristian Javier, who has been plagued by injuries for the last two seasons. The 29-year-old right-hander is under contract for $21.4 million this season and $21.4 million next year. With a 7.17 ERA this year and a 4.62 mark last year, that doesn't look very attractive, though it's worth noting that a lot of Javier's peripherals were rosier last year, like the 3.65 FIP and 3.28 xERA he put up over eight starts and 37 innings while coming back from Tommy John surgery.

Again, pitching is a common need, and Javier has shown potential in the past. It also doesn't hurt that he's coming off his best outing in a long time, throwing five innings as the bulk man in relief and striking out seven against the Angels on July 27. Like Walker, Houston might need to eat some money, but they could still get some salary relief and at least a lottery ticket prospect coming back.

Moving Walker would create a void, but there are some cheap trade acquisitions the Astros could make, like targeting Nathaniel Lowe or Eugenio Suarez, both rentals from the Cincinnati Reds, to bridge the gap. Moreover, they'd have more wiggle room to add this year and next, while getting some talent back into the farm system.