Astros may owe Cubs for dodging risky former Dodger looking for a fresh start

The Houston Astros haven't been shy about looking to address their need for a left-handed hitter, and with a need in the outfield, recent speculation suggested that a deal with former Dodgers outfielder Michael Conforto could be in the works. It would have been a questionable solution, and fortunately, another team swooped in, preventing the Astros from making that mistake.

Jon Heyman reports that Conforto has signed with the Chicago Cubs. It remains to be seen if Conforto's deal with Chicago is a major league deal, but he will be competing with former Houston Astros outfielder Chas McCormick for a spot on the bench.

Cubs spare Astros from making a mistake with potential Michael Conforto signing

Outside of being a left-handed hitter, Conforto would have been a questionable addition to the Astros' Opening Day roster. The 32-year-old nearly tallied nearly 500 plate appearances with the Los Angeles Dodgers last year, but that spoke to the Dodgers' desperation for outfield play, and not the former first-round pick turning back the clock.

Conforto hit under the Mendoza line in 2025 while totaling 12 home runs and striking out nearly 25% of the time. Between the diminished power and liability that his glove is in the outfield, it's safe to say that the Astros likely won't regret their inability to push a deal with Conforto across the finish line.

With Conforto and Mike Tauchman now off the free-agent market, it would seem that the Astros would need to address their need for a left-handed hitter through the trade market. Beyond a left-handed hitting outfielder, the Astros could still be in line for a more established backup catcher.

Astros general manager Dana Brown spoke with MLB Network Radio over the weekend and suggested that the team has remained active in trade discussions. Beyond looking for a left-handed hitter, the expectation remains that Houston will eventually trade one of Isaac Paredes or Christian Walker. Brown and Co. may seek to address both desires with a single move.

The Astros are running out of time to make these moves before Opening Day. With each passing day, it seems that the questions surrounding Houston will define the opening months of the regular season.