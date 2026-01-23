Former Astros outfielder lands with Cubs after a stunning fall from relevance

Longtime Houston Astros outfielder Chas McCormick has a new home. According to Astros' insider Chandler Rome, McCormick agreed to a minor-league deal with the Cubs that includes an invite to spring training next month. Houston non-tendered McCormick shortly after the 2025 season came to a close, and the 30-year-old elected free agency.

It's assumed that McCormick will be competing for one of the backup outfield spots on the Cubs roster. Chicago has Pete Crow-Armstrong, Seiya Suzuki, and Ian Happ patrolling the outfield, but Kevin Alcantara's grip on the fourth outfield spot is tenuous. If McCormick returns to the player he was a few years back, he could break camp with the Cubs heading into Opening Day.

Former Astros outfielder Chas McCormick signs MiLB deal with the Cubs

There was a time when McCormick was viewed with high esteem throughout the city Houston. He broke into the league in 2021 and hit 14 home runs during his rookie season. McCormick became a fixture in the Astros lineup the following two seasons, hitting a combined .260/.343/.450 with 36 homers and a 124 wRC+.

But heading into last season, there were some who thought the Astros hung on to McCormick longer they should have. Those folks were correct. McCormick avoided arbitration last winter after surviving the non-tender deadline and then agreeing to a $3.4 million contract. But Cam Smith's impressive showing during spring camp relegated the veteran to a bench role, and he struggled as a part-time player.

As it did during the previous season, injuries derailed any chance of McCormick making an impact on the big-league ball club last season. In 2024, it was a hamstring strain followed by a fractured right hand that limited him to just 94 games. Last season, an oblique injury preceded a trip back to Triple-A Sugar Land — a place that had become all too familiar to McCormick the past two years.

The injuries and poor play last season ruined any chance that he'd remain with the Astros this offseason, though it is rather ironic that Houston is still looking to upgrade the outfield with less than month remaining until spring training begins.

Astros fans are sure to wish McCormick nothing but the best in the Windy City, and they'll always have fond memories of what was likely a game-saving catch during Game 5 of the 2022 World Series.