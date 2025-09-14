Astros insider just gave massive hint about struggling outfielder’s future

The Houston Astros have struggled to find consistency in their outfield all season long. In the spring, they moved Jose Altuve to the grass and carried Cam Smith on their Opening Day roster. The results have been decidedly mixed. Altuve's endured an up-and-down season, after a hot start, Smith has seen his playing time cut, and Jake Meyers' hot start was interrupted by a trip to the IL. Chas McCormick, however, has been a non-factor almost all season.

After McCormick's breakout in 2023, he's struggled to stay on the field and hasn't produced much when he;s played. Between Houston's incumbent outfielders, as well as the young talent that have been making their way up from the minor leagues, it's become difficult to understand what role McCormick could play for the Astros going forward.

That conundrum hasn't escaped Astros beat writer Chandler Rome of The Athletic (subscription required). After McCormick failed to gain any traction, even with plenty of opportunities, Rome seems to think that we could be seeing the final days of McCormick with Houston altogether.

Will the Astros part ways with Chas McCormick this offseason?

McCormick has already spent plenty of time on the injured list over the past couple of seasons, and the Astros just optioned him back to the minor leagues.

With the Astros clearly believing that Altuve needs to remain in left field, where does McCormick find playing time? There's no world in which Houston is ready to give up on Smith, and the Astros have more young outfielders in the mix. Houston also has Meyers, who's proven to be surperior to McCormick on both defense and in the batters' box.

Will the Astros look to strike a trade for McCormick this coming offseason? Unfortunately for Houston, it may not even get to that point. McCormick is entering his final year of arbitration eligibility, and as such, will be due a pay raise. Given his inability to stay healthy or perform for two seasons in a row, McCormick is a prime non-tender candidate and fans won't have to wait long to find out what the Astros are going to do.

